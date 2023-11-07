Title: “Escalation of Iranian-Backed Attacks: U.S. Soldiers Targeted 8 More Times with Drones and Rockets”

Iranian-backed groups have escalated their attacks on U.S. soldiers, targeting them eight more times since Friday with one-way attack drones and rocket bombardments in Iraq and Syria. This marks a total of at least 38 attacks against U.S. and coalition forces in the two nations since mid-October. CNN reported that Iran is capitalizing on the backlash against U.S. support for Israel and appears to be encouraging these attacks. Pentagon officials have stated that Iran’s long-term strategic goal has been to force U.S. forces to withdraw from the region. Most of the attacks have been unsuccessful, thanks to strong defenses, but have still led to injuries, including diagnoses of traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The majority of the recent attacks have targeted U.S. and coalition forces at Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq and al-Tanf Garrison in Syria. One-way attack drones were shot down near Shaddadi, Syria on both Friday and Saturday, with no reported casualties or infrastructure damage. The attacks increased in frequency on Sunday, with five separate incidents. Another one-way attack drone was shot down in Tall Baydar, Syria on Monday morning. Despite the attacks, the U.S. military has successfully thwarted most of them, with no injuries or damage reported.

However, prior to the U.S. response on October 26, the attacks had caused over 40 minor injuries, including 20 diagnoses of traumatic brain injury. The Pentagon has reported that the number of injuries has increased since then, with more than 20 additional people reporting minor injuries. Five more service members at al-Tanf Garrison in Syria have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries, while another 10 have been diagnosed with minor injuries. In Iraq, 10 people have been diagnosed with minor injuries. Two soldiers who had previously returned to duty after being diagnosed with TBI have been transported to Germany for further examination.

To deter further attacks, the U.S. has deployed significant firepower in the region, including two Navy aircraft carrier strike groups, combat aircraft, and approximately 1,200 U.S. troops. In addition, a U.S. guided-missile submarine has arrived in the Middle East. The U.S. has made it clear that Iran is at the center of these attacks and holds them responsible. The senior defense official emphasized that the U.S. will continue to respond when necessary to protect American forces.

