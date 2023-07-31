Title: “Exploring the Reasons Behind the Shift of the Second Round of Ukraine Peace Conference to Saudi Arabia: A Look at the Highlights”

Second Round of Ukraine Peace Conference Moved to Saudi Arabia

Senior officials from numerous countries are set to gather in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on August 5 and 6 for the second round of the Ukraine peace conference, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal and Al Jazeera. The conference comes amid a stalemate in Ukraine’s “summer counteroffensive” and aims to discuss possible peaceful resolutions.

At the NATO Vilnius summit in July, Ukraine’s General Staff revealed that despite conquering nearly 162 square kilometers of land, this only accounts for 0.0026% of the country’s territorial area. As a result, diplomats have recognized the need to convene once again.

The first round of the Ukraine Peace Conference took place on June 24 in Copenhagen, Denmark, where senior diplomats from Ukraine, Western countries, and developing nations like India, Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia gathered. However, due to the Wagner Mutiny, the conference had to be urgently canceled and moved to an online video conference.

The upcoming meeting aims to cobble together a “Ukraine peace summit” and attract leaders from major countries to sign a programmatic document for the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian issue. Although Ukrainian President Zelensky initially hoped to hold the summit in July, diplomats pushed for a later date.

The second round of the Ukraine Peace Conference in Jeddah will see senior diplomats from nearly 30 countries participating. Invitations have been extended to Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile, and Zambia, but it remains uncertain if they will send representatives. Confirmed participants include the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, South Korea, and US National Security Adviser Sullivan, who has been mediating the Saudi-Israeli issue.

Saudi Arabia sees this conference as an opportunity to showcase its diplomatic influence in the Middle East. Despite previous accusations of cooperation with Russia to maintain high oil prices, Saudi Arabia has served as a neutral country for prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. In May, Zelensky was invited to attend the Arab leaders summit by Saudi Arabia. Placing the conference in Saudi Arabia also helps emphasize the involvement of developing countries as many nations, including Saudi Arabia and India, have maintained a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the Copenhagen meeting, disagreements arose between participating developing and developed countries. While most countries were open to discussing shared principles, they were reluctant to endorse Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan, which includes a complete withdrawal of Russian forces before peace talks commence. Western countries, while supporting Zelensky, maintain the need for internationally recognized principles such as the United Nations Charter’s integrity of territorial sovereignty. Ukrainian officials have been pressuring developing countries, who are cautious about implementing large-scale sanctions on Russia, to take actions they may not want to.

The second round of the Ukraine Peace Conference in Saudi Arabia aims to find common ground among participating countries and work towards a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

