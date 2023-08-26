Title: “Four Individuals Indicted for String of Armed Robberies and Carjackings in Puerto Rico”

Headline: Four Individuals Indicted for Series of Armed Robberies and Carjackings in Puerto Rico

Subheadline: Federal jury issues forty-count indictment against alleged gang members

Puerto Rico – In a significant development, four individuals have been indicted on charges of committing a string of armed carjackings and business robberies. Ángel Mercado Aquino, Ferdinand Escobar Castillo, Ismael Reyes Rivas, and Andro Bianchi Montalvo have been accused of carrying out these crimes, as announced by U.S. District Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow. The indictment, which consists of forty counts, is the result of an extensive investigation by authorities.

Highlighting the importance of tackling criminal gangs, District Attorney Muldrow stated, “Violent criminal gangs are a constant threat to our communities. These arrests will not only make our neighborhoods safer but will also send a message to other gang members.” In a written statement, he expressed his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the local population.

According to the government’s allegations, the four defendants orchestrated a series of armed robberies between January 31 and March 6, 2023, in various locations across Puerto Rico. Key targets of their criminal activities included Burger King and Shell gas stations. Instances of carjacking were predominantly reported during the early morning hours at gas stations.

Commenting on the investigation, Christopher Robinson, Special Agent in Charge of the Miami Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, emphasized the commitment of the ATF San Juan Field Office in combatting armed criminals who terrorize communities. The agency is determined to bring these offenders to justice.

The case against the alleged criminals is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Julian Radzinschi of the Violent Crimes Section, whereas Special Agent Ivys Rosado Díaz of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is leading the investigation. If convicted on all counts, the defendants may face more than 100 years in prison.

However, it is important to note that an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt. The legal process will determine the final verdict.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the indictment serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to combat violent crime and protect communities from harm.

