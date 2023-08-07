Title: Scandal Exposes Corruption in Korean Construction Industry, Sparks Outrage and Calls for Action

Subtitle: Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) implicated in bean curd dregs project scandal

[City], [Country] – The Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH), the second-largest “quasi-market” public enterprise in Korea, is under fire following the exposure of a bean curd dregs project scandal that has rocked multiple communities. The scandal has ignited widespread protests, with anger mounting from the President to the public as it is revealed that the scandal is rooted in the bad habits of the Korean construction industry.

The scandal first came to light in April this year when the underground parking lot of Qiandan Apartment in Incheon City, South Korea, collapsed due to cutting corners in steel bars. This revelation opened a floodgate of similar issues, with a string of LH-contracted apartment projects being exposed for the same problem. On July 30, the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism released the findings of its comprehensive investigation of 91 LH-contracted apartment projects.

The investigation confirmed that 15 out of the 91 projects had cut corners in steel reinforcement, resulting in subpar and shoddy work. Among the 15 projects, 10 lacked sufficient steel bars to support the intended load, while the remaining 5 missed out on including the necessary reinforcement during the construction process. The findings expose illegal operations throughout the design, construction, and supervision processes.

In response to the scandal, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue presided over a state affairs meeting on August 1. President Yoon identified the core issue as the colluding vested interests within the Korean construction industry, emphasizing the need to break these “small circles.” He instructed relevant departments to initiate investigations into the accused apartment projects and their underground parking lots, highlighting the loopholes in design, construction, supervision, and management. Yoon stressed that without breaking the cycle of corruption, no innovation or reform could flourish.

Officials from the South Korean Presidential Office explained that the “vested interest groups” and “small circles” mentioned by President Yoon refer to the problem of interest exchange between LH retired and resigned employees and related companies. This involves LH staff providing favors to these companies during their tenure and then moving to those same companies after retirement. LH, in turn, turns a blind eye to insufficient design and supervision by these former employees’ companies. This collusion of vested interests is commonly known as the “former officials’ courtesy” in the construction industry.

An analysis conducted by the Korean civic group “Citizens’ Alliance for Economic Justice Practice” revealed that 47 companies that hired former LH employees were awarded 55.4% of all LH projects from 2015 to 2020. These projects accounted for 69.4% of the total contract value of LH. Among the 15 apartment projects implicated in the cutting corners scandal, 13 had employed retired or resigned LH employees, with 8 of them employing supervision companies staffed by former LH employees.

Public outrage has been further fueled by the realization that weak punishments imposed on design and construction companies provide insufficient deterrence. The South Korean daily newspaper, “Chosun Ilbo,” published an editorial criticizing the corrupt practice of “former officials’ courtesy” in the construction industry, highlighting the serious threat it poses to public safety. It called for thorough investigations to sever the collusion between vested interests.

To address the crisis, LH announced the establishment of the “Fair Construction Promotion Headquarters in the Anti-monopoly Circle” on August 2. The corporation emphasized its commitment to eliminating the bad habits associated with “former officials’ courtesy” during all stages of the construction process, from design to supervision. LH acknowledged previous efforts to curb these practices but admitted that significant results had not been achieved.

In response to public pressure, the South Korean government and the ruling National Power Party declared plans to compensate affected residents and grant contractual termination rights to contracted residents. A comprehensive investigation of all LH-contracted apartment projects throughout Korea will take place, with a focus on identifying bean curd projects. Investigations are expected to be completed by the end of next month. The reinforcement work will be carried out promptly in the 15 affected apartment projects, and those responsible will face punishment. Representatives will negotiate compensations for affected occupants, while non-occupants will be able to terminate their contracts.

Furthermore, the National Power Party will form a “Truth Finding Task Force on Bad Construction” and, if necessary, push for special state affairs investigations in Congress. The party also plans to revise and enact legislation in the National Assembly, including laws such as the “Basic Law on Construction Industry,” “Judicial Police Law,” and “Trade Union Law,” to strengthen regulations and combat corruption within the industry.

As the scandal unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic changes in the Korean construction industry. Only through stringent measures, transparent oversight, and accountability can the cycle of corruption be broken, safeguarding lives and restoring public trust in the industry.

