Title: “North Korea Incorporates Nuclear Weapons Policy into Constitution: Impact on Korean Peninsula and Regional Dynamics”

North Korea Passes Amendment Incorporating Nuclear Weapons Policy into Constitution

September 28, 2023

In an alarming development, North Korea has officially passed an amendment to include its nuclear weapons policy in its new constitution. The move, announced by North Korean official media on September 28, comes as the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, promises to accelerate the production of nuclear weapons to counter what he calls “provocations from the United States.”

North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly unanimously approved the constitutional amendment, which emphasizes the need for advanced nuclear weapons development to ensure the country’s survival and maintain regional peace. Kim Jong-un stressed the urgency of strengthening North Korea’s nuclear force, both in quality and quantity, during the assembly meeting.

The international community has reacted strongly to this latest development. South Korea, the United States, and Japan have vowed to respond overwhelmingly and work with the international community to increase sanctions and pressure on North Korea, with the hope of dissuading Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear weapons program. South Korea’s Unification Ministry emphasized that if North Korea were to use nuclear weapons, it would inevitably lead to the demise of the regime.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Matsuno Hiroyuki, condemned North Korea’s actions as “absolutely unacceptable,” highlighting the threat it poses to peace and security in the region and the international community.

Experts have also weighed in on this development. Su Ziyun, director of Taiwan’s National Defense Strategy and Resources Institute, believes that North Korea’s move is unnecessary since the proliferation of nuclear weapons has received a negative stance from the international community. Ziyun argues that by incorporating nuclear weapons policy into its constitution, North Korea’s efforts will only have domestic effects and no international implications.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has drawn renewed attention from major powers. Chinese President Xi Jinping, perhaps concerned about North Korea’s increasing power, has taken the initiative to show goodwill to South Korea. Analysts speculate that Jinping’s actions stem from the desire not to see North Korea rise alone and an attempt to undermine the United States, Japan, and South Korea’s triangular alliance, effectively reducing China‘s own pressure. Jinping has expressed his willingness to visit South Korea and promote a strategic partnership between the two countries.

In addition to its nuclear weapons policy, North Korea has also been seeking closer relations with Russia, raising concerns among the United States, Japan, and South Korea. Analysts suggest that if North Korea were to form a substantial alliance with Russia, it could pose a significant threat to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its control over the region.

As tensions continue to rise, the international community remains committed to finding a peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear issue. However, with North Korea’s nuclear weapons policy now enshrined in its constitution, the path to achieving this goal becomes increasingly challenging.

