Title: “Patricia Bullrich’s Bold Vision: A Comprehensive Plan for Argentina’s Future”

Patricia Bullrich, the opposition presidential candidate who won the primary of the Together for Change coalition in August, has laid out her government plan if she becomes president. Bullrich, the former Security Minister under Mauricio Macri, has emphasized tough measures on issues such as dollarization, inflation, social welfare, and crime.

On the topic of dollarization, Bullrich stated that the economy will be bimonetarism, using both the dollar and the peso. She believes that the dollar is a hard currency that Argentines with companies or working informally cannot sustain. However, she supports free movement and intends to remove exchange restrictions to encourage investments. Bullrich also proposes a law for the autonomy of the Central Bank, protection for investments, simplification of procedures, and unification of the exchange rate. She also advocates for labor reform and promises a reduction in rural withholdings to achieve a fiscal surplus.

Regarding inflation, Bullrich plans to implement strong measures including the independence of the Central Bank, a budget without deficit, and a reform of the State to reduce expenses. She aims to transform social plans into unemployment insurance with a deadline and mandatory training to facilitate reintegration into the labor market. Bullrich plans to conduct a census to identify informal workers who receive subsidies and aims to establish a system where people do not depend on monetary support from the State.

One of Bullrich’s key campaign slogans is “Order.” She seeks to address the common occurrence of pickets and street closures through policies that restrict welfare benefits for those involved in protests. Bullrich also highlights her commitment to combating drug trafficking and insecurity by proposing the creation of a special criminal intelligence police for dangerous gangs and special prisons for drug traffickers. She supports lowering the age of imputability to 14 years old, but also wants to provide learning treatment for children under that age who commit crimes. However, she opposes the decriminalization of drug use.

With her firm stance on these issues, Bullrich aims to differentiate herself as a tough alternative in the presidential race. As the election approaches, she will face challenges in implementing her proposed policies and gaining support from voters across Argentina.