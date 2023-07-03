Title: “President Biden to Forge International Coalition Against Russian Aggression During Europe Trip”

Title: President Biden’s European Trip Aims to Bolster Coalition Against Russian Aggression

President Joe Biden is set to embark on a five-day trip to Europe, with the primary goal of strengthening the international coalition against Russian aggression amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine. The trip will include visits to three countries, including attending the annual summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The NATO summit, a key focus of Biden’s visit, will convene leaders from 31 nations to discuss collective security and strategic priorities. Against the backdrop of escalating tensions with Russia, the summit aims to reaffirm the alliance’s commitment to defending Ukraine’s territorial integrity, as Ukrainian forces continue their counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Biden’s trip will begin in London, where he is scheduled to meet with King Charles III at Windsor Castle. This follows the president’s decision to not attend the monarch’s coronation in May, instead sending first lady Jill Biden as a representative of the United States. During a previous meeting in June, Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to continue cooperating in the defense of Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of their nations’ alliance.

The visit to Helsinki, Finland, holds significance as the country recently joined NATO in April. Biden’s stop in Finland will acknowledge and celebrate their entry into the military alliance. Additionally, the president will travel to Britain, where further discussions on collective security and cooperation are expected.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, recently visited the White House, making it clear that the alliance is united in defending Ukraine. During that meeting, Biden emphasized the importance of member nations meeting the required 2% of their gross domestic product on defense spending. Both Stoltenberg and Biden expressed satisfaction with the joint efforts in modernizing NATO relations and enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

President Biden’s trip comes at a critical juncture in the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asserted that counter-offensive and defensive actions are underway against Russian forces, as Ukrainian troops gradually reclaim territory in the southeast. The visit to Lithuania for the NATO summit presents an opportunity for leaders to strategize and coordinate efforts to address the ongoing conflict.

As the president heads to Europe, the international community watches with anticipation as he aims to strengthen alliances, foster diplomatic relations, and reinforce the global coalition against Russian aggression.

