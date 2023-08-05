Title: “President Petro’s Son Denies Father’s Knowledge of Dirty Money in Presidential Campaign”

Title: President Gustavo Petro’s Son Claims Father Unaware of Dirty Campaign Money

Subtitle: Nicolás Petro Burgos reveals details in a revealing interview with Semana magazine

In an interview published by Semana magazine on Saturday, Nicolás Petro Burgos, the son of President Gustavo Petro, stated that neither his father nor the campaign manager, Ricardo Roa, were aware of the dirty money he and his ex-wife, Daysuris Vásquez, received during the presidential campaign. Nicolás admitted to receiving funds from Santander Lopesierra, a former drug lord, and Gabriel Hilsaca, the son of a contractor involved in financing paramilitaries.

Nicolás clarified that his father and campaign manager were unaware of the specific sources of these contributions and that he had never informed them. He also acknowledged that he had kept their involvement a secret and assumed responsibility for appropriating a portion of the funds for personal use.

When asked about President Petro’s ability to continue in power, Nicolás reiterated that his father had no knowledge of the funds coming from these controversial sources. He emphasized that the degree of responsibility must be determined by the justice system, and expressed regret for not informing his father about the individuals who wanted to make contributions.

Regarding the allegations made by Daysuris Vásquez, Nicolás denied claims that the former Interior Minister and current ambassador to France, Alfonso Prada, had offered him any positions. He revealed that he mentioned to Daysuris that he had received slots but admitted it was a fabrication to maintain contact with her. The resume he received belonged to Laura Ojeda, a former best friend of Daysuris, who is now pregnant with Nicolás’ child and his current partner.

The interview was published shortly after Nicolás was released by a judge, having agreed to collaborate with the Prosecutor’s Office. He expressed his desire to be present for the birth of his son and acknowledged his own experience of growing up with a distant father and not wanting the same for his child.

In response to the interview, President Petro took to Twitter and expressed his sadness regarding the situation involving his son. He maintained his commitment to respect the ongoing judicial process and stated that he had learned about the matter during a meeting with Nicolás’ ex-wife a few months ago when he requested an investigation into his son.

Nicolás attributes the strained relationship with his father to his upbringing and feels like a political pawn. He emphasized that his father, though his superhero, was emotionally distant throughout his life.

The revelations made by Nicolás Petro Burgos have sparked further public interest surrounding the alleged dirty money associated with President Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign. The ongoing collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office may shed more light on the extent of these allegations and their impact on Petro’s presidency.

