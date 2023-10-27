Title: President Xi Jinping’s Speech on Neighboring Diplomacy Receives Global Acclaim

Let the bright road of good-neighborliness, friendship, and win-win cooperation become wider and wider—The international community speaks highly of President Xi Jinping’s written speech at the international seminar commemorating the 10th anniversary of the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness in neighboring diplomacy.

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 26—An international seminar commemorating the 10th anniversary of the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness in neighboring diplomacy was held in Beijing on the 24th. President Xi Jinping delivered a written speech to the seminar, conveying that China will continue to practice the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness and work with regional countries to build peace, tranquility, prosperity, beauty, friendship, and symbiotic Asian homeland. They will jointly write a new chapter of firm determination and confidence in promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for Asia and a community with a shared future for mankind.

Many people from many countries spoke highly of President Xi Jinping’s written speech, believing that it gave new connotation to the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness in the new era and injected new impetus into the bright road of good-neighborliness, friendship, and win-win cooperation between China and neighboring countries. They pointed out that China actively practices the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, which has been widely recognized by neighboring countries. They hope that Chinese-style modernization will benefit more neighboring countries and jointly promote the modernization process in Asia.

Ten years of fruitful results, Asian cooperation and development full of vitality

Relatives look after relatives and neighbors look after neighbors. The basic policy of China‘s neighborhood diplomacy is to be good friends and partners with its neighbors, to uphold good-neighborliness, security, and prosperity, and to highlight the concepts of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness. Over the past ten years, the “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor”, “Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor”, and the China-Cambodia “Diamond Six” cooperation structure have been continuously promoted, and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has achieved fruitful results. Neighboring countries have taken the express train and free ride of China‘s development and developed the road to revitalization is getting wider and wider; dialogue and cooperation such as the Boao Forum for Asia, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation have been continuously strengthened… Looking at Asia, regional cooperation and interactive development are full of vitality, and China is actively practicing the principles of amity and friendship. The action power of the concept of sincerity, benefit, and inclusiveness has been widely recognized by neighboring countries.

“We have seen that over the past ten years, President Xi Jinping has been far-sighted and practical, visiting neighboring countries and personally promoting the implementation of major development plans.” Zemir Awan, founding chairman of the Global Silk Road Research Alliance, a Pakistani think tank, said that under the guidance of the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, Brazil-China relations have opened a new chapter in development and maintained a high level. The community of destiny between Brazil and China has become closer. The construction of the Brazil-China Economic Corridor has made great progress, bringing real space for peaceful development and benefits to Asia, especially South Asia.

Kurbanov, a political analyst from Uzbekistan, expressed his understanding of the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness in terms of “good neighborliness, sincerity, win-win cooperation, unity, and inclusiveness”. “This concept provides a new model for enhancing political mutual trust and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between countries.”

“For the past ten years, China has been committed to sharing hard-won development results, technology, and human resources with neighboring countries, and Cambodia has benefited a lot.” Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at Berthai International University in Cambodia, emphasized in his speech that China and neighboring countries were deeply impressed by “the continuous enhancement of political mutual trust and the continuous deepening of interest integration”, pointing out that “China treats its neighbors sincerely and has made important contributions to maintaining regional and world peace, security, development, and prosperity.”

In the golden autumn, old and new friends from all over the world gather in Beijing to participate in the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum. Over the past decade, a series of practical projects have taken root in neighboring countries that are the primary partners of the Belt and Road Initiative. Today, the Sihanoukville Port Special Economic Zone has become a model for China-Cambodia cooperation under the “Belt and Road” initiative, and the Colombo Port City and Hambantota comprehensive development projects will hold up Sri Lanka’s shining future…

“The cooperation between China and neighboring countries in building the Belt and Road Initiative is the best example of China‘s active practice of the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness,” said Sri Lankan scholar Yasiru Ranaraja, who has long studied “One Belt and One Road” cooperation. “The concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness put forward by President Xi Jinping is committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, which has further consolidated China‘s diplomatic relations with neighboring countries and further deepened cooperation and mutual trust.”

In the eyes of Maldives’ former ambassador to China, Morede, China has always been a close development partner of the Maldives. Malaysia-China relations have become a model for countries large and small to treat each other as equals and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

“As a friendly neighbor, Kazakhstan has a very real sense of China‘s concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness.” Yersultan Zhanshetov, a researcher at the Institute of World Economics and Politics of Kazakhstan, explained with data: “In the past ten years, Kazakhstan-China bilateral relations have risen to reach a new historical high. In 2022, the trade volume between Kazakhstan and China exceeded the US$31 billion mark for the first time, and the railway freight volume between the two countries reached 23 million tons.” The concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness has delivered a dazzling “report card” for mutual benefit and win-win results between Kazakhstan and China.

Promote regional development and jointly advance the modernization process in Asia

President Xi Jinping pointed out that in the context of the new era, we will give new connotation to the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, promote Asian values with peace, cooperation, tolerance, and integration as the core, and provide new impetus for regional unity, openness, and progress. We will promote the new development of the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, so that Chinese-style modernization will benefit more neighboring countries and jointly promote the modernization process in Asia, so that China‘s high-quality development and a good surrounding environment will promote and complement each other.

“At the crossroads of the development and evolution of the world structure, President Xi Jinping has injected new connotation into the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, and has drawn up a new vision for Asian countries to jointly promote modernization.” Tang Zhimin, director of the China-ASEAN Research Center at Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand School of Management, believes that Asian values focus on integrity, sharing, and tolerance. In the current extremely challenging world political and economic situation, the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness and the concept of an Asian community with a shared future complement each other and have established a clear spiritual core for advancing Asia’s modernization process.

“The Asian values proposed by President Xi Jinping have injected certainty and positive energy into the current turbulent world,” said Sein Win Aung, chairman of the Myanmar-China Friendship Association. “China advocates common development with all countries. Through the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’, Chinese-style modernization and the world‘s modernization process develop together in mutual promotion, and neighboring countries including Myanmar hope to get on the express train of Chinese-style modernization and share the opportunities brought by China‘s high-quality development.”

Drinking from the same river, our fates are closely linked. China has been Vietnam’s largest trading partner for many years in a row, and cooperation between the two sides has been steadily advancing in key areas such as strategic alignment of the “Belt and Road” and “Two Corridors and One Circle”, production capacity, infrastructure, and cross-border economic cooperation zones. Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son is confident that Vietnam and China will expand cooperation in the future. “This…

