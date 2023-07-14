Title: Thai National Assembly Fails to Elect Prime Minister in First Vote

In a joint meeting held at 9:30 am on July 13, the Thai National Assembly attempted to elect a new prime minister, following the guidelines stated in Article 272 of the Constitution. After more than six hours of intense debate, it was revealed that the leader of the Far Progress Party and prime minister candidate, Phi Theta, did not secure the necessary support votes to attain the position.

Phi Theta managed to gather a total of 324 votes from the upper and lower houses, falling short of the required 376 votes needed to become the prime minister. The voting results also indicated that there were 199 abstentions and 182 opposition votes against Phi Theta’s nomination, with only 13 senators in support. As a result, a second vote will be scheduled for a later date.

During the course of the meeting, members from both chambers engaged in contentious discussions on various issues related to Phi Theta’s qualifications. The debate centered around the Far Progress Party’s campaign promise to revise Article 112 of the “Criminal Law,” with opponents arguing that such a move could be considered unconstitutional and even pose a threat to the existing political system.

Chadha, a representative of the Thai Pride Party, took a strong stance against supporting a party that advocates for amending Article 112 of the Penal Code. Chadha declared that his party would not cooperate with the Far Progress Party and expressed readiness to fulfill their role as the opposition party in scrutinizing any future cabinet formed by them. He also criticized Phi Theta for not securing a national consensus and stressed the importance of prioritizing national security.

Another point of contention arose when Senator Ba Pan cited specific constitutional provisions to argue that Phi Theta’s situation violated the law, prompting concerns that a rushed vote on the same day may contravene legal requirements. Ba Pan further emphasized that senators hold equal voting rights in the prime minister election as the Mindai and are also influenced by public opinion.

In response to the congressman’s questions around his eligibility, Phi Theta defended his innocence and maintained that he had the right to continue running for the prime minister position until a court ruling declared otherwise. He argued that he was still unaware of the specific charges against him, having only learned about them through media reports. Phi Theta urged the assembly to uphold the principle of the presumption of innocence, cautioning against acting as a “private court” in Congress.

Other senators, including Kannu and Somchai, criticized the Far Progress Party’s push to amend Article 112, expressing concerns over its potential impact on national stability and the party’s attempts to coerce dissenting votes.

Mindai Chaichana of the Democratic Party expressed the party’s clear stance against supporting any political party that advocates for revising Article 112 of the Penal Code. Chaichana vowed to steadfastly oppose any amendments to the clause and disclosed that the Democratic Party would not support Phi Theta due to divergent viewpoints.

As the assembly failed to elect a prime minister in the initial vote, all eyes will be on the next voting session, which will be held at a later date.

