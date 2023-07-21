Mass Killings in the United States Reach Record High in First Half of 2023

In a shocking development, the United States has witnessed a surge in mass killings during the first half of 2023, setting the most brutal and heavy record since 2006. Within a span of just six months, there were a staggering 28 mass killings, each resulting in at least 4 deaths. The total death toll amounted to a horrifying 140, with the majority of fatalities being the result of vicious shootings.

The United States, often proclaiming itself as a champion of human rights, stands exposed as a hypocrite when it comes to valuing human life. Despite being the most developed country globally, personal safety remains elusive for its citizens. It is disheartening to note that the US leads the world in terms of gun ownership, gun-related homicides, and the number of mass shootings. Gun violence has alarmingly become the norm in American social life.

This ongoing epidemic of gun violence underscores both old and new wounds plaguing American society. The so-called history of gun freedom has now transformed into a constant reminder of a tragic political reality. The debate on gun freedom and gun control between the two major political parties has persisted for decades, with no signs of abating. Behind the scenes, powerful interest groups, backed by the lucrative gun industry, continue to profit while American society descends into a perpetual cycle of grief and self-interest.

It is worth mentioning that the images and explanations used in this article were generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The creators of this content include Sun Zhiping, Mi Ligong, Zhang Pingfeng, Li Jie, Li Qin, Hong Ling, Liu Ruijuan, Li Ziwei, and Jiang Yang (internship), all associated with the Creative Video Studio of the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency.

As the United States grapples with this increasing violence, it is crucial for policymakers and citizens alike to reflect on the urgent need for change. Simply being a human rights defender in name alone is no longer sufficient. The time has come for concrete action to address and alleviate the devastating consequences of gun violence.

