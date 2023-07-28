Title: Russia and Ukraine Engage in Escalating Conflict, China Remains Silent

Date: July 27, 2023

In response to the recent attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia has launched a fierce retaliation against Ukraine. The Black Sea grain agreement has been suspended, and Ukrainian grain export ports have become targets of Russian aggression. The city of Odessa has experienced a week of devastating nighttime air strikes, resulting in casualties, damage to historic buildings, including an Orthodox cathedral, and even destruction of food purchased by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the process. Surprisingly, the CCP has refrained from protesting the incident.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov took to Twitter to mock the Sino-Russian relations. He highlighted instances where Russia launched attacks during the visits of CCP special envoy Li Hui to Kiev, including an assault on the Ukrainian capital with Knife missiles. Reznikov also pointed out the destruction of 60,000 tons of Ukrainian grain, some of which was destined for export to China, and the unintentional damage caused to the CCP’s consulate in Odessa due to Russian missile and drone attacks. The Ukrainian Defense Minister sarcastically referred to these events as “a historical overview of friendship with no limit.”

Amidst Russia’s heavy air strikes, Ukraine has also retaliated. The Ukrainian army attempted to use a suicide drone to target the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow on July 24. However, Russia successfully suppressed the attack using electronic warfare equipment, resulting in no personnel loss. Furthermore, the Ukrainian military targeted a military base in Russia-occupied Crimea on July 22. The Russian-occupied area’s government has decided to evacuate residents within a 5-kilometer radius of the base and suspend rail transport due to the drone attacks on ammunition depots.

Russian military blogger Rybar reported that the explosion occurred at the Black Sea Fleet aviation base in Crimea. Ukrainian Army’s Storm Shadow missiles hit an ammunition depot and an oil depot, causing significant damage. The base is located in Novofedorivka, approximately 3 kilometers south of the Saki base and 70 kilometers north of the Sevanberg base.

In a significant development, 11 countries forming the Ukrainian F-16 Alliance, including Denmark and the Netherlands, are preparing to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots. Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov announced in an exclusive interview with CNN that the training will commence in August, lasting at least six months. The initial training will take place in Denmark, with a training center also being established in Romania. Norway has agreed to provide 2 F-16 trainers to Romania, which currently has 16 F-16s, but only a few are available for training purposes. Ukraine is also working on building additional infrastructure for the F-16 fighter jets, training ground crews, and maintaining the aircraft. Optimistically, Ukrainian pilots may start flying F-16s over Ukraine by the spring of next year.

In conclusion, tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise, with both sides engaging in retaliatory attacks. While the conflict escalates, China remains silent on the matter.

