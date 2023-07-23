Title: Russian Bombardment Attack in Odessa Claims Civilian Lives, Damages Infrastructure

Subtitle: Ukrainian Government Vows Retaliation as Tensions Escalate with Russia

At least one civilian has been killed and more than 15 wounded in a Russian bombardment attack on the Ukrainian city of Odessa, authorities have confirmed. The overnight attacks, carried out by Russian forces, also resulted in the destruction of an Orthodox cathedral. Ukrainian President has vowed retaliation against Moscow, further escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior initially reported one death, but later raised the death toll to two. Among the 22 injured, four were minors between the ages of 11 and 17. Oleg Kiper, the governor of the region, revealed that the Russian troops caused significant damage to civil infrastructure, residential buildings, and a religious institution.

In response to the attacks, Andrii Yermak, the head of the presidential administration, called for increased defense missile systems and tactical missiles for Ukraine. Odessa, which became part of the World Heritage Site in January, has been a frequent target of Russian assaults.

The violence continues to escalate, with reports indicating one person killed and four wounded in a separate attack by Russian forces on a village in the Sumi region. Another woman lost her life in Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling. The attacks caused damage to civilian homes and facilities, leaving several settlements devastated.

The Ukrainian news agency, Ukrinform, reported that Russian forces targeted four settlements in the Sumi region along the border with Russia, resulting in multiple explosions. Meanwhile, the Kharkiv regional military administration condemned the repeated Russian bombardment of Kupiansk and confirmed the death of a 57-year-old woman.

Located on the shores of the Black Sea, Odessa holds strategic importance for maritime transit in the region. UNESCO strongly condemned the Russian attacks on several museums, which resulted in damage to cultural heritage sites. Russian military officials claim they are solely targeting military installations.

This recent nighttime bombardment follows an attack by Ukrainian drones that destroyed an ammunition depot in Crimea, leading to the evacuation of nearby residents and the suspension of rail traffic in the annexed peninsula. Additionally, the death of a Russian journalist in a Ukrainian bombing further heightened tensions between the two nations.

Russia recently conducted live missile-firing military exercises in the Black Sea, exacerbating tensions after the expiration of a crucial grain deal between Ukraine and Russia. Over the course of four consecutive nights, Russian cruise missiles and other munitions struck Odessa and neighboring regions, leading to multiple casualties and significant damage.

As the situation continues to worsen, Ukraine remains the most heavily mined country in the world, posing a long-lasting threat to the population. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are being trained by UK experts to disarm Russian bombs. Ukraine’s counter-offensive to retake Crimea appears to be advancing, further intensifying the conflict with Russia.

