Title: “Russian President Putin Proposes Andrey Troshev as New Leader of Wagner Group”

Title: Russian President Putin Proposes New Leader for Private Military Group Wagner

Subtitle: Putin’s move suggests a rift between high-ranking members and Wagner leader Prigozhin

In a recent development regarding the private military group Wagner, Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forth a proposal for a new leader. According to statements made by Putin to the Kommersant newspaper, he has suggested Andrey Troshev, a retired Russian colonel and high-ranking mercenary, to take charge of the group.

The proposal comes after the failed insurrection carried out by Wagner last month, which seems to have caused a division within the organization. Putin’s comments to the Kommersant indicate that he may have distanced himself from Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in terms of the narrative surrounding the rebellion.

Reports suggest that Putin held a meeting with Prigozhin and several dozen high-ranking Wagner fighters five days after the insurrection’s failure. During the meeting, Putin offered multiple employment options to the mercenaries, with one option being to continue serving under their current commander, known by the nickname “Sedoy,” meaning “grey hair”. Putin expressed his belief that nothing would change for the fighters under Sedoy’s leadership, as he had been their true commander all along.

Andrey Troshev, known by the callsign Sedoy, is a retired Russian colonel and a founding member and CEO of the Wagner Group. European Union and French sanctions documents identify Troshev as the chief of staff for the Wagner Group’s operations in Syria, where they supported the Syrian regime. The sanctions highlight Troshev’s involvement in the military operations in the Deir ez-Zor area, emphasizing his support for Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Furthermore, Troshev has strong connections to other figures within the Wagner Group, including founder Dimitriy Utkin and commanders Aleksandr Sergeevich Kuznetsov and Andrey Bogatov. Troshev’s military background includes serving in the special rapid-response detachment of the Russian Interior Ministry’s North-Western Federal District and participating in the wars in Chechnya and Afghanistan. He has received multiple awards and decorations for his service in these conflicts.

While Troshev’s proposed leadership role in Wagner is under consideration, the fate of current leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remains uncertain. Prigozhin initially traveled to Belarus following the failed rebellion, brokered by President Alexander Lukashenko. However, recent reports suggest that Prigozhin has returned to Russia. Additionally, footage purportedly showing police raids on Prigozhin’s properties in St. Petersburg has raised questions about his situation, as he has not been seen in public since June 2.

As this new development unfolds, it remains to be seen how Troshev’s potential leadership and the evolving dynamics within the Wagner Group will impact its future operations and alliances.

