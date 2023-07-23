Home » Title: “The Armed Conflict in Sudan: 100 Days of War and Escalating Violence”
World

Title: “The Armed Conflict in Sudan: 100 Days of War and Escalating Violence”

by admin
Title: “The Armed Conflict in Sudan: 100 Days of War and Escalating Violence”

Title: The Armed Conflict in Sudan Enters Hundred Days of Intensifying Warfare

On July 23, the armed conflict in Sudan reached its 100th day mark, with the fighting expanding and intensifying across various regions. Apart from the main battlefields in the capital circle and the western Darfur region, conflict zones in central and southern Sudan have also witnessed an escalation in hostilities.

The bridges connecting cities in the capital area and across the Nile River have become the focal point of competition between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. A fierce clash ensued near the Halfaya Bridge, which links North Khartoum and Omdurman, with heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery utilized by both sides. The sound of gunfire continued throughout the day. Additionally, the Sudanese Armed Forces launched airstrikes against Rapid Support Forces targets in Gezira State, south of Khartoum, marking an expansion of the conflict into this area.

The city of Obaid, located on the connecting line between the capital circle and the western Darfur region, has also experienced an intensification of clashes. Many warehouses housing humanitarian relief organizations of the United Nations are situated here. Since early July, Rapid Support Forces have laid siege to the city. In response, the Sudanese armed forces have deployed a significant number of troops to break the siege. On July 22, the conflict escalated into a local hospital, resulting in the death of four civilians and numerous injuries. The Sudanese Doctors Council issued a statement emphasizing the need to protect civilians and healthcare infrastructure, calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides.

Furthermore, the “Sudan People’s Liberation Movement,” an armed organization based in southern Sudan, has been engaged in repeated clashes with the Sudanese Armed Forces and partially controls Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan State. The situation on the ground remains complex, and there are concerns that the flames of war may continue to spread.

See also  The Catalan Championship ends: Arnos reverses the win in the extra hole, Li Haotong Wu Ashun T26_Oliver Baker_Player_Lauri Kanter

Local media analysis indicates that after more than three months of intense fighting, neither side in the Sudan conflict has achieved a decisive advantage on the battlefield. The ongoing street battles in the capital circle have resulted in a back-and-forth struggle. The Sudanese Armed Forces released a statement on July 22, declaring their intention to continue military operations against the Rapid Support Forces until they gain control of all other military bases in the country.

It is essential to note that the opinions expressed in this article solely represent the author’s perspective. Sohu, as an information release platform, serves as a medium for storing and disseminating information and does not necessarily endorse the views presented.

You may also like

last 48h of fire! from Wednesday thermal collapse...

The President Mourns the Tragic Murder of Mayor...

Mesut Ozil tattoo gray wolf symbol of nationalism...

The march of the right in Europe (for...

503 Service Unavailable: Connection Timed Out – Error...

Inter, Lukaku still controversial on social media: ‘Don’t...

the crisis unit is triggered for the damage...

Novak Đoković sold an apartment in Tivat |...

Exit poll Spain: PP wins, Vox down, majority...

Qinwen Zheng vince i 34^ Palermo Ladies Open

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy