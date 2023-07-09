Title: “Turkey Attempts Mediation to Extend Black Sea Port Agricultural Export Agreement as Expiration Looms”

Title: Turkey Mediates in Efforts to Extend Black Sea Port Agricultural Product Export Agreement

Date: [Current Date]

The agreement on exporting agricultural products to Black Sea ports, which has been extended multiple times, is set to expire on the 17th of this month. In an attempt to ensure the continuity of this agreement, Turkey has taken on the role of a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

On the evening of the 7th, Turkish President Erdogan held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul. During a joint press conference afterward, Erdogan expressed his hope to extend the agreement on a regular basis, preferably every three months instead of every two months. Turkey is determined to work diligently in order to secure an extension and aims to extend the agreement’s validity to two years.

However, Russia has repeatedly voiced concerns regarding the effectiveness of the agreement’s implementation. The Russian side argues that Western sanctions continue to hinder the export of Russian agricultural products and chemical fertilizers, impacting various aspects such as settlement, transportation, and insurance. Consequently, Russia has emphasized that they may reconsider extending the grain transportation agreement if these obstacles are not addressed.

In a separate development, Erdogan announced on the 8th that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit Turkey next month. Nevertheless, the spokesperson for the Russian President’s Press Office, Dmitry Peskov, stated that there is currently no confirmed news about the meeting between Putin and Erdogan. Any definitive announcements will be made once the relevant details are finalized.

The Black Sea Port Agricultural Products Outbound Agreement was initially signed by Russia and Ukraine with Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul on July 22, last year. The agreement was set to last for 120 days but has since been extended twice, first for another 120 days in November, and then for an additional 60 days on May 17. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry recently issued a statement on the 4th of this month, stating that there is currently no reason to further extend the expiring agreement.

Please note that the opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Sohu, as an information release platform, provides only information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

