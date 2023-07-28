Title: Ukraine Claims Successful Consolidation of Advances on Southern Front, Repels Attacks in the East

Ukrainian forces have made significant strides on the southern front, capturing the town of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and successfully repelling attacks from Russia in the east. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that these gains have now been consolidated.

During a press briefing on Friday, spokesperson Andrii Kovalov confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers liberated Staromaiorske amidst heavy enemy fire from aviation and artillery. Despite facing strong resistance from Russian occupiers, Ukrainian forces have managed to consolidate their newly acquired positions. Efforts are now underway to extend control to the neighboring town of Urozhaine, located across the Mokri Yaly river to the east.

The news of Ukraine’s consolidated advances comes on the heels of revelations from two US officials who informed CNN about the deployment of additional Ukrainian forces in the southeast. This move suggests that Ukraine has identified potential weak points in the Russian defensive lines and is ramping up its counteroffensive.

The significance of the capture of Staromaiorske has not gone unnoticed by military figures and pro-Moscow commentators. Alexander Khodakovsky, commander of the “Vostok” battalion operating in the area, described Ukraine’s methodical approach, demolishing the town over several days and forcing enemy personnel out of their shelters. He admitted that losing the populated area was a blow to their military ego. Pro-Russian blogger Semyon Pegov noted that the capture of Staromaiorske provides access to Urozhaine from the west and north, increasing the threat to Russian positions. Other pro-Moscow journalists also echoed concerns about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ possible intentions.

On the southern front, Ukrainian forces achieved a breakthrough by reaching the Russian “dragon’s teeth” fortification for the first time. These concrete pyramids and rebar structures, installed by Russia to impede armored vehicle movements, form part of their main line of defense. Satellite imagery confirmed this fortification near the villages of Nove and Kharkove, close to Robotyno. Ukraine’s General Staff has yet to comment on these specific advances but continues to emphasize their ongoing offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, reinforcing their positions.

In the east, clashes persist as Ukrainian forces push around the besieged city of Bakhmut, striving to gain control both north and south of the city. The General Staff reported a successful repulsion of a Russian counterattack in the area west and south of Klishchiivka. Ukrainian troops also claim to have fended off attacks near the village of Nadiya, near Lyman.

Ukraine’s determination to consolidate its gains and repel Russian attacks demonstrates its commitment to reclaiming territory and safeguarding its sovereignty. As the conflict continues, the international community will closely monitor the developments in Ukraine and the response from Russia.

