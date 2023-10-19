Title: UN Security Council to Discuss the Catastrophe in Palestine

The UN Security Council to Discuss the Question of Palestine Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Photo: Tomada diariocorreo.pe

The UN Security Council is set to meet today to address the escalating crisis in Palestine. The occupied territory is currently facing a true catastrophe, with over a million Palestinians displaced and a dire shortage of basic necessities such as water and electricity. The meeting comes at a time of unprecedented tension in decades of conflict with Israel, with humanitarian organizations warning of overcrowding and a lack of aid reaching the Gaza Strip.

The situation is further aggravated by ongoing attacks on vulnerable locations. Yesterday, the Al Ahli Anglican Episcopal hospital was targeted by Israeli forces, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian civilians. This act has been condemned as a clear violation of international law by the United Nations. UN hospitals, clinics, medical staff, and premises are explicitly protected by international law, and their targeting is unacceptable.

Furthermore, the Security Council failed to approve a declaration calling for a humanitarian ceasefire, which was presented by Russia. The proposal received support from China, the United Arab Emirates, Gabon, and Mozambique, but did not garner the necessary nine votes within the 15-member body. The United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Japan opposed the text, while Albania, Brazil, Ghana, Malta, Switzerland, and Ecuador abstained.

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, expressed regret at the result and criticized the “selfish intentions of the bloc of Western countries.” He highlighted the urgent need for a clear and forceful message from the Security Council to address the escalating violence.

In the midst of these developments, images have surfaced that allegedly point to Israel as the perpetrator of the recent attack on a Gaza hospital. The attack resulted in the deaths of around 500 people. The evidence presented raises concerns about Israel’s actions and their impact on innocent civilians.

On a different note, Cuba has expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people. The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) held a public tribune in Havana to condemn Israel’s attacks and show support for Palestine.

Amidst the escalating violence, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Guterres emphasized the urgent need for aid to reach Gaza and for the release of hostages. The Secretary-General’s appeal comes at a critical time, with hundreds of lives lost and the fate of the entire region hanging in the balance.

The United States‘ veto of a draft resolution in the Security Council has attracted condemnation. The proposal, presented by Brazil, called for humanitarian pauses in aid delivery to Gaza. Despite receiving 12 votes in favor, one against, and two abstentions, the text failed to pass after the United States voted against it. The US Ambassador justified the decision by citing the absence of a mention of Israel’s right to self-defense.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza continues to rise. The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that at least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of Israel’s escalation against the enclave. Over 12,000 people have been injured as a result of incessant bombings by Israeli forces.

The dire situation in Palestine requires urgent attention from the international community. Lives hang in the balance, and immediate action is needed to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

(With information from Prensa Latina, ACN, and Telesur)

