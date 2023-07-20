Title: “Wagner’s Expansion into Belarus Sparks Concerns: What Are Their Next Moves?”

Title: Wagner’s Base in Russia to Close on August 1 as Convoys Arrive in Belarus

Date: July 19, 2021

Wagner, the private military company founded by Prigozhin, is making preparations as its base in Russia is set to close on August 1. In recent days, several convoys consisting of hundreds of vehicles have arrived in Belarus, raising speculation about their next move.

On July 18, Prigozhin’s private jet flew from St. Petersburg, Russia, to Belarus for the fourth time since the “Wagner incident” began. At the same time, multiple large Wagner forces, accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, also arrived in Belarus on the same day.

The deployment of Wagner’s forces in Belarus has attracted significant attention. It remains unclear how they will be positioned and what their true purpose is. Belarusian President Lukashenko’s recent decrees, along with remarks made by Andrei Kartapolov, Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Russian State Duma, have further intensified speculation.

Prigozhin’s jet landed at the Machulich Air Force Base in Belarus on July 18 and returned to Russia 13 hours later. Meanwhile, multiple convoys of Wagner forces continued to arrive in Belarus. Observers noted that one convoy, consisting of 80 vehicles, was heading towards a tent camp in Belarus. Another batch of Wagner mercenaries, numbering more than 90 to 100 vehicles, also arrived in the country that day. A sixth convoy, comprising 100-120 vehicles, arrived later that day. In total, at least six Wagner troops, with 482-520 vehicles and 2500-3000 mercenaries, have reached Belarus so far.

Reports indicate that Wagner’s large forces will vacate the Molkino training ground in Russia’s Krasnodar region, leading to the closure of the Wagner base on August 1. A video released by Wagner’s mercenaries showed the Russian and Wagner flags being lowered on the training ground.

The Wagner base in Molkino has served as the main training ground for recruits since its establishment nearly nine years ago. Recruits undergo various tests and then join the commando squad, traveling to different countries for operations.

Belarusian authorities have revealed that Wagner members are currently training the Belarusian territorial defense forces near Osipovich. The training focuses on tactical mobilization, special firearms training, military engineering, and first aid. However, both Russia and Belarus have opted not to disclose the exact number of Wagner personnel transferred to Belarus, indicating that all expenses will be covered by Russia.

On July 17, Belarusian President Lukashenko signed two “mysterious decrees.” The first decree allows those who have not been conscripted to defend the country with weapons, while the second decree approves the establishment of a joint combat training center for Belarus and Russian soldiers. Analysts suggest that these decrees may help legitimize the presence and activities of the Wagner Group in Belarus.

As speculation surrounds Wagner’s next mission, Chairman Kartapolov revealed that the group may be preparing to attack Poland from its base in Belarus. The strategic Suwałki corridor, located on the Poland-Lithuania border, is considered NATO’s weakest link and holds great significance for Russia. Analysts believe that Wagner’s presence near the corridor may be part of Russia’s plan to open up another front in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Kartapolov stated that Wagner could strike the Suwałki corridor within hours from its new base in Belarus. This move could potentially trigger Article 5 of NATO, which considers an armed attack against one or more member countries as an attack on all.

The situation in Belarus and the movements of Wagner’s forces continue to be closely monitored by the international community as tensions in the region escalate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

