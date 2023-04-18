Home » Tito’s granddaughter showed a photo with her brother Info
Tito’s granddaughter, Saša Broz, published a photo with her brother Andrej.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot/British Pathé

50 years passed in the blink of an eye… Successful, smart, witty and modest. I would say, good genes, Andrej. I love you to heaven and back“, wrote Saša in the description of the post and revealed that Tito’s grandson celebrated a round birthday, index.hr writes.

Andrej graduated from a University in Moscow. Unlike his older sister Saša, Andrej is very little known in public and keeps his privacy to himself, reports City magazine.

By the way, Saša recently published a photo with her daughter Sara, who changed her last name a year ago. Instead of his father’s Zidarić, he now bears the surname of his great-grandmother Hertha Haas, one of the five wives of Josip Broz Tito.

