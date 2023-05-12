TIVAT CENTER OF CULTURAL EVENTS SUMMER 2023 | Magazine

A press conference was held in Belgrade where the program of events in Tivat during the 2023 season was presented.

The tourist organization of the municipality of Tivat together with partners Porto Montenegro, Luštica Bay, as well as the Tivat Culture Center presented a rich calendar of events for the summer of 2023 at the now traditional press conference in Belgrade, at the Gilda restaurant.

The following spoke at the conference: Tivat Municipality President Željko Komnenović, Tivat Municipality Tourism Organization Director Nina Lakičević, Luštica Bay Representative Kristina Škanata, Porto Montenegro Representative Danilo Kalezić and Tivat Culture Center Director Goran Božović.

The press conference was opened by the President of the Municipality of Tivat, Mr. Željko Komnenović, and with a warm greeting he informed everyone present about the flight ahead: “This is a sincere and open invitation to visit the most intriguing and exciting city in Boka Kotorska – Tivat. This summer in Tivat, perhaps the best artistic, cultural and tourist program awaits us so far – from world stars of the theater, film and music scene, the cultural program Purgatory, through all the events in Porto Montenegro and Luštica Bay. Welcome, Tivat is waiting for you!”

Director of the Tourism Organization of Tivat Municipality, Nina Lakičević, pointed out that in the previous period, Tivat worked a lot on its tourist offer and consequently became the choice of many tourists. There are currently 20 hotels in the hotel offer in Tivat, most of which are 4 or 5 stars and announced the construction of a new luxury hotel on the site of the old Tivat hotel. She proudly announced that in cooperation with the municipality of Tivat, Porto Montenegro and Luštica Bay, this summer we are expecting more than 30 events in Tivat: “I would especially like to point out the Tivat summer festivals, the International Carnival, Žućenica Fest, fish evenings, Tivat matinees on the terrace of the Pine Hotel , the Serbian assembly of folklorists, the Bućar Olympics, the Lastov festival and many other events,” said Lakičević.

PR and program manager of Porto Montenegro, Danilo Kalezić, presented a rich and exclusive program of events for this summer, which will make the summer in Montenegro the most exciting so far: “We are proud that Porto Montenegro will host the first edition of the Rubix Festival, from 28 until July 30, created in cooperation with the Fešta organization and the Adriatic Marinas company. The festival will unite lovers of music, art, theater and technology. Guests of the festival will be the famous John Malkovich, Morcheeba band, DJ Damian Lazarus and many others. Some of the events that await us are the Gumball 3000 Car Rally (June 16), Dino Merlin Concert (June 24), SuperWine 10 (July 1), Mediterranean Cricket League (July 10-13), International Fashion Festival IFF (July 21-22), Gastro weekend (August 17-20), Pinko fashion show (September 16), The Crew Awards (October 20-22),” Kalezić pointed out.

“Luštica Bay has been a destination since the choice and this summer: pleasure on as many as five beaches, the gastronomic story of the location woven by a series of restaurants along the promenade and the calendar of events creates the identity of the summer in the new city on the Adriatic. The development of the destination is accompanied by the opening of Centrale Piazza – a new meeting place. Premium pub, national restaurant, cafeteria, conceptual beauty bar, art gallery, and other shopping units bring new energy to the city center. The five beaches are a unique signature of Luštica Bay – Almara Beach club and restaurant have been synonymous with a quality day at sea for years, and Ramla, as a new concept, brings an innovative dimension of fun on the beach. Among the events, I would like to highlight: Hello Summer Festival, scheduled for June 25; enjoy the classics with a concert by Verica Čuljković and Quartet Unique will perform on July 13, and Marlen Dietrich’s theater performance is scheduled for July 15. Operosa – La Serva Pedrona by Paisiello will be played in Luštica Bay amphitheater on August 2. This sports season will be opened by the Luštica Bay Aquatlon on June 11, and the regional sports community is eagerly awaiting the UpHill Race on September 16. “, said Kristina Škanata, Luštice Bay Senior Marketing Executive.

Goran Božović, director of the Tivat Culture Center, announced the extremely important coming of age of the Festival of the Mediterranean Theater of Purgatory, which is scheduled to open on June 21, with the musical Flashdance by the Theater in Terazije, and close on August 31 with the Great Drama of the National Theater in Belgrade. “This summer’s program will be extremely rich, we are expecting 8 or 9 competitive plays such as the premiere of the Bald Singer in the Center’s own production, then the plays Children, The Grieving Family, The National Enemy, Gospel according to Dostoyevsky, Lungs, Father. The Dance Theater Festival awaits us with 5 phenomenal performances (Alfa girl, A dance tribute to the art of football, Leisure for Pleasure, Grand Bolero and Life Farm). There is also the premiere of the play in co-production with SNP Novi Sad and Beoart, the premiere of the own production of the play Oleana, as well as numerous accompanying programs that are worth attention – Filomena Marturano, Hasanaginica, Application Voland, Tre Sorele, opera Ko to tamo peva, folklore, children’s shows, stand-up by Zoran Kesić, music-poetry evening by Ivan Bosiljčić, classical music concerts, as well as particularly attractive concerts by Peđa Jovanović & Big Orchestra on July 15 and by world-famous pianist Peter Bence on August 12. There are many reasons to visit Tivat this summer,” said Božović.