The world is ours is the latest work by Tiziano Ferro and is among the most gifted on Amazon. Here are also two videos from the album and where to buy it.

Time for holidays and gifts so why not talk about the top1 of the most given records on Amazon? Tiziano Ferro therefore he celebrates his twenty-year career with, among many others, this milestone. It has been 20 years since he was noticed and we know that it seems like yesterday when you sang black evenings or relative red. Time passes but luckily the stainless Tiziano Ferro is always here to give new emotions to his fans.

The album title is “The world is Ours” and in addition to the CD version mentioned above, you can also find it in a vinyl version at a cost of 34.97 euros, mp3 download for 9.99 euros, or free on the Amazon Music app. The album contains 13 brands and is under the Universal Music Italy label and is positioned at the eighth place among Amazon’s best sellers for this month. The tracklist is as follows:

Liar’s Paradise The world? Our The Splendid Life Bye my Love The First Father’s Day r()t()nda – thasup You remain for me Talking From Scratch The Angel Of Others And Of Himself Amber / Titian And Myths When I Lost You For Her Love – Sempre Amata – Sting

One of the first videos to come out is that of track number 5 and we can also imagine why. An important milestone for the life of Tiziano who, after his coming out about homosexuality, decided to move his life to the United States and from here fulfill his dream of becoming a dad. In fact, the video reveals all the emotion he has inside and also the many difficulties he has gone through.

The other video from the album is track number 3 probably always to underline that now he's fine and therefore fans can rest assured. Congratulations on 20 years of career!