Tiziano Ronchi is free, but cannot yet leave Nepal: the 27-year-old artist and professor of visual arts at the Santa Giulia Academy in Brescia, who was arrested last March 5 by the authorities – on the recommendation of the director of the Archaeological Department of Nepal, under the Monument Preservation Act, 2013 – on charges of collecting archaeological remains in the Bhaktapur temple area, he was released on bail. After his arrest, he had spent the period of detention in hospital in Katmandu, following a request made by the lawyer that the Italian consulate found for him.

Now the news of his release has finally arrived, even if it’s not over yet for Ronchi: at the moment, in fact, it is not possible to make time forecasts on the continuation of the proceedings before the Nepalese judicial authorities. “I heard him briefly. He just told me that he’s fine” explains his mother Nuccia Gatta, who has always maintained her son’s absolute extraneousness to the accusations. “Tiziano loves Nepal very much, he has an authentic veneration for those places and for that culture. He is the victim of a gigantic misunderstanding” she said immediately after the arrest.

March 13, 2023



In fact, the 27-year-old said that he limited himself to picking up some wooden fragments from the ground, and then putting them back in place as soon as some locals told him not to touch anything. A very different version from that of the Nepalese authorities, according to which he instead attempted to steal a statue, removing it from the temple with a knife. At the moment Tiziano Ronchi is assisted by the consul general Gianluca Rubagotti, who has followed the whole affair closely and has been back in Katmandu since yesterday.

Now the family can breathe a first sigh of relief, waiting for further news: “In this period, in addition to waiting for Tiziano to return home, I am assisting my father, who is hospitalized and knows nothing – concludes Nuccia Gatta – Shortly before the local gendarmes blocked it, my son had called home just to say hello to his grandfather and get news about his health“.