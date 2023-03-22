Tiziano Ronchithe 27-year-old professor from Brescia stopped in Nepalwas released on bail. The Farnesina, in contact with the family, he spread the news: the Brescian teacher he had been arrested a few weeks ago on charges of attempting to steal some finds archaeological from one of the temples of the Asian country where he was during a pleasure trip.

According to the first leaked information, the compatriot is well and is being assisted by Consul General Gianluca Rubagottiwhich since yesterday 21 March is once again at Kathmandu. The authorities diplomatic-consular continue to maintain constant contact with the family even if, at the moment, it is not possible to make time forecasts on the continuation of the proceedings before the Nepalese judicial authorities: the professor must remain Kathmandu pending the decision of the Public Prosecutor, who has not yet expressed his opinion on the outcome of the proceeding.

Ronchi had left Italy on January 31st to make a long journey between India and Nepal, which should have ended on March 6: on March 5, however, he was stopped by the authorities in the temple area Bhaktapur, from which he would have stolen the finds. After detention, signed on the recommendation of the head of the Archaeological Department of Nepal pursuant to Monument Preservation Act of 2013, the art professor, holder of a chair in the decoration course, spent his detention in hospital.