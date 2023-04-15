Tiziano Ronchi, the professor from Brescia accused of having stolen archaeological relics in a Nepalese temple, is betting all his chips on his innocence – the certainty that he has never abandoned him – and returns to Italy. It seemed that to see him again at home we would have had to wait for April 21st, the date on which the decision of the local authorities should arrive following yesterday’s hearing, but instead the teacher decided to play in advance.

Evidently too much nostalgia for home, for his family and his students at the Santa Giulia Academy, as well as for his beloved Val Trompia. Hence the decision of the twenty-seven year old from Sarezzo, the effects of which however could turn out to be a boomerang, if the judges were to agree with the accusation, stubborn in contesting the theft from the professor.

The return home

Ronchi he returned of his own free will without waiting for the conclusion of the process which is still in progress. “My presence in the courtroom is not required but that of the Nepalese lawyer is sufficient (provided to the professor at the Consulate, who has always followed the story carefully) – said the professor, before returning home to his family – Firm in the certainty of my innocence, I made this decision aware that this choice of mine could affect the verdict of the judges, unbalancing it in favor of the prosecution”.

Evidently Ronchi is unshakeable in his belief that he had done nothing wrong, having always reiterated that he was the victim of a misunderstanding and having clarified that he considers the theft accusations against him to be unfounded. He will therefore await the verdict in Italy, aware that any “victory” of the prosecution would force him to return to Nepal. And, this time, probably not independently.