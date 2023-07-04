TLC, Parliament puts more than 2000 electronic communications companies at risk

The complaint of Assoprovider, the association of Proximity Operators, for the bill against the illicit diffusion of content protected by copyright.

“The Senate is about to approve the bill against the illicit dissemination of content protected by copyright via electronic communications networks. If the text were translated into state law, its application would have no effectiveness in combating audiovisual piracy, on the contrary it would produce a high risk of data security, the loss of judicial investigation autonomy, and a further certain outcome: the cancellation in one fell swoop of small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the sector.”

This is the alarm raised in a note from Gian Battista Frontera, president of Assoprovider – Association of Independent Providers – after the conclusion of the work of the Senate Commissions on Bill 621, which will now go to the Chamber for the final vote.

“At risk are more than 2,000 companies and more than 10,000 highly specialized workers who for decades have provided services in the most peripheral areas of the country, in inland and mountainous areas, those considered market failure where large companies are not present, carrying out with financial resources a precious and irreplaceable role in bridging the serious scourge of the digital divide, i.e. the gap between those who have access to information technology and those who are excluded from it” continues the president of the Association which brings together more than 200 small and medium-sized companies in the sector located throughout the national territory.

“We carry out painstaking, widespread, daily work with dedication, based on closeness and on the relationship with the customer, which the Legislator should facilitate with adequate rules of incentives and simplification, listening to those who have been working in the field for decades. This has not happened, despite our repeated requests.

“It is unacceptable that the State, instead of following the line drawn at the European level and promoting a more rapid diffusion of digital culture even in those areas with low population density, operates in the opposite direction.

Hitting the “proximity operators” – continues – it means not only hitting the most disadvantaged local communities, further increasing the residential and productive abandonment of entire geographical areas, but contradicting the fundamental principle according to which the size of the companies must never represent a reason for entrepreneurial/productive discrimination”.

“A country that wants to grow and catch up with the most advanced realities on an economic level having the challenge of innovation as its horizon, must know how to foster maximum synergy between companies with different dimensional levels and different geographical contexts.”

“Parliament is still in time to avoid this disaster. We ask senators and senators to assume responsibility and therefore to take a step back by not approving this very harmful bill. From our part – conclude Frontera – we will manifest our radical dissent in every possible form to protect the sector and the principles that have always inspired our work”.

Licenseza: CC0 Public Domain – Okan Caliskan

