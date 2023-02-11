The path of the 4cLegal Academy continues, the first talent created by 4cLegal and dedicated to the Italian legal market.

4cLegal Academy, Legal Talent tested on a business case presented by Vodafone Italia with Alessandro Cattelan.

At the center of the third episode, broadcast on Tuesday 7 February on the television channel of BFC Forbes Italia (Sky Canale 511 and Tivù Sat Canale 61), the theme of digital transformation, first explored in the context of a lesson and a training test, curated by the CEO & Founder of 4cLegal Alessandro Renna, and then during the company test, presented by legal team of Vodafone Italy.

The five finalists – Elena Calini Ibba, Giovanni Ciriello, Lisa Colangelo, Nicolò Gibelli and Nicole Zemoz – divided into two teams, took up the challenge from Vodafone Italia, which involved analyzing the storyboard of a company commercial.

With the support of Antonio CordaDirector of Legal Affairs & Compliance, member of the Executive Committee and of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Italia, e Niccolò Giora, Senior Legal Counsel of Vodafone Italia, the participants of the legal talent examined the legal profiles of the commercial – a Christmas campaign by Vodafone with the testimonial Alessandro Cattelan – drafting a memorandum for the marketing department containing alternative proposals to correctly convey the promotional message sought by the company.

What is 4cLegal Academy

4cLegal Academy is a web series of 10 episodes with five recent law graduates who are the protagonists of the programme, accompanied by professionals, companies in the role of mentors and trainers under the watchful eye of the judges. The goal is to tell a compelling and exciting legal market.

The format comes from an idea of ​​Alessandro Renna, Founder and CEO of 4cLegal, a group that operates in the legal market with the aim of offering innovative services to Legal Departments and Professional Firms. To accompany him in this adventure Massimiliano Pontellini, director of the format, Candido Francica, author of 4cLegal Academy, and Nara Aslanyan, International Project Manager responsible for the internationalization of the format.

An Italian production that lands abroad

4cLegal has attracted international interest: the rights to the Academy have been sold in California, where a series will be produced during 2023, while the first edition is already in production in Oman and will be ready at the end of February. And yet a series will be made in India.

Who is 4cLegal: a group that operates in the legal market with the mission of building the legal market of the future: digital, sustainable and open. A data driven market, in which companies choose the best studies in a transparent way and on the basis of merit.

