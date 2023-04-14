Angelo, Antony, Carmine, Domenico, Matteo. These are just some of the young people who took part in TN Service Young as part of the PCTO training course – Paths for Transversal Skills and Orientation, the project intended for high school students, created to encourage the meeting between the world of school and the labor market through vocational guidance and training activities carried out directly in the field.

The school-workshop partnership is now solid and gives life to highly valuable training experiences because they allow students to acquire specific technical skills and come into direct contact with the world of work: in recent years, in fact, many students have passed through our workshops putting their passion for engines into practice in a training course lived side by side with company tutors. Today, some of those young people are part of the TN Service team, demonstrating that the training experience with TN Service Young can turn into a concrete job opportunity.

A two-faced partnership, as explained by the top management of TN Service: “On the one hand, we who have established an intense collaboration with various training institutes – such as the ISII “Marconi-Da Vinci” in Piacenza and the IIS “Galilei -Di Palo” of Salerno – to offer the opportunity to gain experience in the field, get to know trucks and vans closely and deepen the practical skills necessary to work on this type of vehicle. On the other hand, the school, which provides a solid foundation theoretical, necessary, today, to understand the field of assistance and maintenance of vehicles”.