[NTD, Beijing, October 5, 2022]The White House said on Tuesday (October 4) that U.S. President Biden had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that Washington does not recognize four regions of Ukraine as joining Russia , and provided $625 million in military aid to Kyiv, including the High Mobility Multiple Rocket System (HIMARS, or Haima for short).

The Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive this week continued to report success, with progress in Kherson in the south after retaking the strategic Donetsk town of Lyman. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said dozens of towns in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye were recaptured this week alone (Zaporizhzhia) four states.

Zelensky said: “Today, there is some good news on the front line and on the diplomatic front. First of all, as part of the current defense operation, the Ukrainian army has made a rapid and powerful advance in the south. I have a meeting with US President Biden in the evening. On the call, I thank him for another line of defense support for our country, especially the new Seamaster rocket system.”

On Tuesday night, Biden spoke with his deputies Kamala Harris and Zelensky, reiterating that the United States would not recognize Russia’s claims to Ukraine’s sovereign territory and announcing military assistance to Kyiv, including high-mobility multiple rocket systems, howitzers , armored vehicles, etc.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “This security assistance package is the 22nd time the Biden administration has used presidential appropriation authority for Ukraine. The assistance includes four sets of Seamaster launchers, 32 howitzers, 200 mine-resistant ambush vehicles, and hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery and mortar ammunition.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law last Friday (October 5), announcing the annexation of about 15% of Ukraine’s territory, and announced that since the mobilization was announced on September 21, more than 200,000 people had been recruited into the army.

Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Ukraine policy, said that the U.S. will continue to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment to meet urgent needs on the battlefield and to help Ukraine build the ability to defend its national sovereignty over the long term.

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/10/05/a103544347.html