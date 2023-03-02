Once again this year, during the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awardsthe most prestigious awards assigned annually by the GSMA during the fair dedicated to the mobile world.

Thanks to its portfolio of products and solutions and its strong focus on innovation, Huawei was among the most awarded companies, winning awards in four different categories: ‘Best Mobile Network Infrastructure’, ‘5G Industry Challenge Award’, ‘Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough’ e ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets’.

Particularly relevant is the prize ‘Best Mobile Network Infrastrutture’, which Huawei won for its MetaAAU series. This accolade recognizes Huawei’s innovations with long-term impact in the Massive-MIMO space through leading-edge products and solutions that help deploy 5G networks with optimal performance and energy efficiency, characterized by simple installation and high versatility – the best in the industry.

The series MetaAAU represents the third generation of AAU products from Huawei, including MetaAAU and Meta BladeAAU. This portfolio is the first of its kind to introduce Extremely Large Antenna Array (ELAA) technology to drive the green transition of Massive MIMO and to improve 5G coverage, capacity and power efficiency. Compared to second-generation AAUs that use 192 array antennas, MetaAAU doubles its scale, uses narrower beams, and delivers more focused energy. Furthermore, in combination with the exclusive AHR Turbo (Adaptive High-Resolution) beamforming algorithm, it results in an improvement of uplink and downlink coverage by 3dB and user experience by 30% while, in parallel, the power consumption of the 30%. MetaAAU therefore enhances both network performance and energy efficiency, giving a new impetus to Massive-MIMO innovation and ushering in a new path for a more prosperous and sustainable 5G evolution.

Currently the series MetaAAU it has been rolled out in over 50 cities worldwide, with a total of more than 100,000 units shipped. For example, in dense urban areas, MetaAAU improves indoor coverage, increases user traffic, and helps operators shorten the ROI cycle. In suburban and rural areas, however, MetaAAU maximizes the value of existing sites and ensures continuous coverage, significantly reducing network implementation costs by operators.

As for the others three award categoriesHuawei was awarded the ‘5G Industry Challenge Award’, thanks to the project – the most important of its kind in the world – to 5G-enable an entire factory specializing in the production of laundry care appliances in the industrial city of Jingzhou, China, also with the collaboration of Midea and China Mobile . This award therefore recognizes the wide application of 5G technologies to smart manufacturing.



Huawei’s FDD Beamforming series took the prize ‘Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough’ which recognizes the company’s ongoing efforts to create simplified ultra-broadband, precise multi-antenna beamforming and sustainable solutions. Huawei’s revolutionary beamforming products are already helping operators around the world to build better 5G networks, capable of ensuring robust performance, maximum energy efficiency, a better user experience and high versatility.

Finally, with the RuralLink solution, the company has obtained a fourth recognition, the award ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets‘, which confirms the validity of Huawei’s continuous innovation in the field of scenario-based coverage solutions in remote areas.

The 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) closes today in Barcelona. Huawei addressed various topics here, including the commercial success of 5G, the opportunities offered by 5.5G, sustainable development, digital transformation and the company’s vision that comes to life through the ‘GUIDE’ initiative which lays the foundations for the 5.5G and which in turn leverages 5G for greater prosperity.