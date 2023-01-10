DoNews news on January 10 (Ding Fan) pointed out in the recently released “2022 New Middle Class White Paper” (consumption chapter) research report that with changes in family demographics and lifestyle upgrades, consumers at this stage extend their More individual needs, not only the pursuit of functional flexibility within the scope of space, but also a comfortable living experience. Siemens Home Appliances, which has always been “consumer-oriented”, has a keen insight into the new needs of China‘s emerging families for high-quality home appliances, and continues to use innovative technology to upgrade various kitchen and bathroom appliances. More unique inspirations in the family space, adding multiple vitality for consumers to create a beautiful dream home.

In order to save more valuable storage space for open design home decoration, Siemens Home Appliances also launched the Siemens side-by-side three-door refrigerator KA92NE220C that can be flexibly embedded, challenging the “0cm” boundary of embedded design, embedded on both sides of the cabinet Only 2cm ultra-narrow margins need to be reserved, which can effectively save 20% of the floor area compared with ordinary side-by-side refrigerators, and the 55cm cabinet depth can better fit the cabinet design and ensure the overall visual beauty. The T-shaped three-door design is adopted, and the refrigerated area is upgraded to two independent spaces, which can be stored separately and independently according to the type of food, so as to realize the strategic preservation of different foods, prolong the preservation time, and protect the freshness of different ingredients.

Siemens built-in micro-steamer and oven continues the German architectural aesthetic concept. The style of the whole machine is exquisite and beautiful. It can be flexibly integrated into different styles of cooking environments and complements the home design. At the same time, this product is an all-rounder in the kitchen, one machine can serve multiple roles, and can act as a microwave oven, steamer, oven and other multiple roles. The steam assist function accelerates the cooking speed while instantly locking in freshness, achieving a crispy outside and tender inside, leaving the lips and teeth with an endless aftertaste; the 3D hot air roasting function makes the food heated more evenly and the surface is excellent.

Siemens Home Appliances has launched various types of dishwashers such as full built-in and half built-in dishwashers, which can adapt to different kitchen layouts and installation conditions, and meet consumers’ integrated needs of “washing, drying, disinfection and storage” with “everything” innovative technology . In terms of sterilization effect, Siemens dishwashers are also excellent. The measured data shows that the sterilization rate of 72° high-temperature washing is as high as 99.99%, and the sterilization rate against Helicobacter pylori reaches 99.999%. During the epidemic, Siemens dishwashers used their excellent sterilization and disinfection capabilities to prevent cross-infection of tableware, protect every meal of consumers’ families, and enjoy a “clean” life with “bowls”. In the future, Siemens Home Appliances will continue to keep up with the changing trend of consumer demand, inherit the core brand concept of German Seiko, strive for excellence, and continuously launch kitchen appliances with excellent performance, high quality and beautiful design, so as to further meet the growing demand of China‘s high-end home appliance market. demand, and escort the healthy and quality life of consumers.