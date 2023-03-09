Today is March 8, International Women’s Day declared by the United Nations. The day, it is said, is celebrated to highlight the fight for women’s rights, the end of inequalities compared to men, and, it is also, an opportunity to strengthen the empowerment of women. This last word (empowerment) is the one that ticked me off the most, to do this hot portrait of a lady, my mother.

Fatumata Binta Baldé. CF : Diarouga Aziz Balde

To do so, I would have liked to have the vocabulary in Alimou Sow’s pen to describe you. I would have liked to have the relevance and the wise spirit of the editorials of Boubacar SansoBarry to illustrate your courage and resilience. I would have dreamed of borrowing, if possible, the pen and the acerbic words of Greatness to denounce all that you have experienced that are difficult. Sorry, MOM, I’m going to go with my half-journalist, half-blogger pen to write you these few lines, I hope you’ll like it. But how ?

I know, you won’t be able to read and understand them as I aspire to, because you weren’t literate at French school. But, I’m sure you’ll try if you see them (these lines), because by your shrewd mind you not only know how to use your phone (recording names and logging in), but also help your children when they’re in difficulty reading a syllable in a book by Mamadou and Bineta (you did it with me and you do it with my sisters). I’m proud of it, it’s true! “I know, you won’t be able to read and understand them as I aspire to, because you weren’t literate at French school. »

Photo credit: AMISOM for Iwaria.

Daughter of an Imam, the Khalif of Senguelemma at the time (Elhadj Amadou Diarouga Baldé), you did not have the chance to integrate the French school. However, you have learned, No. The most important study, i.e. good education and the Quran (the path of Allah and Muhammad PSL). What even prevented you from undertaking anything, you who have been in the most emerging countries and where you have seen the greatest atrocities in the world (the good times in Liberia and the Ivory Coast and entry of the rebels into the land of Samuel Doe).

You didn’t want to sell, or learn a trade, because what fascinated you and what fascinates you the most remains the perpetual reading of the Koran and your submission to a handsome and gentle gentleman, your husband, Abdoul Aziz Baldé, with whom you’ve been involved for 33 years. But more, the restitution of this good education and the knowledge of Allah that your parents bequeathed to you to your children. Alas! That’s the thing that’s been the biggest hitch for you, seeing your own child in your hands.

“Beneficent God, you were married very early, but with a tender and gentle adventurer” From your 14-year-old youthful beauty, an oval face, big and beautiful eyes, all in a well-beaten body and a complexion that attracts everyone in the Peulh Woman, you were a girl acclaimed by all the young people of that time. . Beneficent God, you were married very early, but with a tender and gentle adventurer, since 1989. However, from the top of your age of 46, you only had three children. And the first, the naughtiest of your children (laughs), Amadou Diarouga Baldé, only came after 10 years of marriage, precisely on a Thursday of kindness and a good moon of July 15, 1999.

Photo credit: Emmanuel for Iwaria.

Mom, I can’t imagine how many times it’s been hard for you to wait 10 years to see your first son, in a society where the grace period for a bride to have a child is no more than two years, and where the cause of sterility is thrown without any study to the woman. I also can’t imagine the pressures you suffered from your in-laws. Difficult, but you have been resilient as Allah teaches us through our religion (whatever happens to you is your destiny) and God has blessed you with three children today. A boy (me) and two girls, Fatoumata Lamarana Baldé (10 years old who is in 6th grade) and Hadja Aminata (08 years old and who is in 4th grade in primary). Thank God you succeeded because you were accompanied by a gentleman who did not give in to threats and pressure from his friends, families and from a society without objective analyses, your husband, Abdoul Aziz Baldé. Maybe that’s why I like to call myself Diarouga Aziz Baldé and not Diarouga Binta Baldé. But no !

I sign all my papers and others by Diarouga Aziz Baldé, because I was closer to him, in terms of complicity, not by proximity. Him, we talk, it’s without rules, you, it’s the principles. Him, it’s my freedom to move, joked, went to nightclubs and shows, … in a Boké and Télimélé where it was not lacking.

You’re the Koran, the notebook, and coming home at 7 p.m. ). In short, if dad is and will remain my first friend. You are and you will always be my first landmark and the face of all my success, both academically and professionally. “You will always be my first landmark and the face of all my success. »

Photo credit: Saitarg for Iwaria.

It’s over today, well almost, your concerns, your orders on my behavior and my motivation to study. For Fatoumata and Aminata, I don’t worry, because if I was brilliant, but more in love with children’s games than studies, they are intelligent and like studies a lot. As for me, I want to say thank you nênè, your Aladji (as you call me remembering your dad), blog on Mondoblog, write on online news sites, sign audiovisual elements and the cherry on the cake, will have his diploma, it is in a few months, in what he has always dreamed of evolving, Journalism. I hope to do the same to you very soon. Take care of my sisters, fulfill all your pecuniary and moral requests, etc., send you to Mecca at my expense. InchAllah Nêne

Diarouga Aziz Balde