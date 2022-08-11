[Epoch Times, August 9, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Yixin, Taiwan Taipei reported) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Lansbergis said that the global situation is dangerous, smaller democracies must not be sacrificed to appease authoritarian authority, and the free world cannot allow Taiwan becomes the second Ukraine. He also believes that after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, more freedom and democracy fighters will follow in her footsteps to visit Taiwan.

The British “Daily Telegraph” published a special article by Lansbergis on the 9th, pointing out that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan should not be a special case. This is just to reiterate the right of elected members to support Taiwan’s democracy. Will follow in her footsteps soon” to Taiwan.

Lansbergis said that turning a blind eye to blatant intimidation and letting Taiwan’s vibrant liberal democracy be stifled is indeed a temptation that exists in the international community. For some people, it is not worth sacrificing Taiwan in order to appease China and avoid the outbreak of large-scale conflict, “but this logic is wrong.”

In the case of the Russian-Ukrainian war, some argue that Ukraine’s legitimate attempts to join the European Union (EU) and NATO can be sacrificed to please Russia. Facts have proved that this move does not help peace, but instead encourages autocratic totalitarians to wage war; Lansbergis said that appeasement will not bring peace, but instead allows tyrants to think that the free world is weak and indecisive, and disguisely encourages them to wage war on a larger scale. A bigger war, yet we have not learned the lessons from the history of wars of aggression.

“The only way to avoid more wars is to give up an inch of land.” Lansbergis stressed that any concession will eventually lead to war. In the face of the shaken global security architecture, all sectors must have the strength to defend it and be prepared for a long-term war of resistance. After Lithuania allowed the establishment of a representative office in the name of “Taiwan”, it was retaliated by the CCP’s economy. “This is a test for the EU and the West.”

Lansbergis called for the global order not to allow smaller democracies such as Ukraine, Taiwan and Lithuania to be sacrificed. To prevent this from happening, it is time to speak out loud and clear: “The free world cannot and will not allow Taiwan to become a second Ukraine.”

