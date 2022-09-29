Home World To prevent the spread of the crisis, the Bank of England buys government bonds | Bank of England | British economy | GBP/USD
World

by admin
Beijing time:2022-09-29 08:39

[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 29, 2022]The Bank of England said it will maintain order in the government bond market by purchasing long-term government bonds.

The Bank of England said in a statement on September 28 that it will conduct government bond purchases from now until October 14; at the same time, it will postpone the sale of government bonds until October 31.

The Bank of England said the purchase of the bonds was aimed at restoring market order, adding that it could buy as much as it needed to.

Sterling fell off a cliff after the British government announced a historic large-scale tax cut plan last week, and British government bonds also took a hit. Because many financial derivatives held by pension funds and insurance companies are linked to government bonds, these assets are also facing severe losses, which in turn threatens the overall economic stability.

At present, it is not known how much damage this round of foreign exchange and bond markets will cause to the British economy, nor the extent to which the central bank’s latest efforts can stabilize the situation.

However, the central bank’s intervention in the market did not seem to ease the market’s anxiety quickly. GBP/USD continued to fall by 1.6% on Wednesday (28th), and began to rebound after bottoming at $1.056.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Jin Shi

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/29/a103539297.html

