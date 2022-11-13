Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba sent such a signal, meaning that if Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov makes a request for talks, Ukraine will consider it. But the comments said that Ukraine has been sending conflicting signals about whether to talk with Russia.

“If Russia makes such a request, we will seriously consider it.” According to a report by “Russia Today” (RT) on the 12th, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba sent such a signal on the same day, meaning that if Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov made a request for talks , the Ukrainian side will consider it. RT commented that Ukraine has been sending contradictory signals about whether to talk with Russia.

File photo of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

RT said that on the 12th, the ASEAN Summit was held in Cambodia. At the related activities of the summit, Curieba made the above remarks. He said at the time, “He (Lavrov, who also attended the ASEAN summit) did not ask for it, which should be diplomatic practice. If he did, we would seriously consider his request, and we will consider all aspects of the current situation. and reality”. RT said that Kuleba said so much, but did not say if Moscow really made a request, whether Kyiv would really accept it.

Regarding whether negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should be conducted, various opinions from the outside world have been relatively intensive recently. Also on the 12th, at the ASEAN-United Nations summit in Cambodia, UN Secretary-General Guterres said in response to a question about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that the international community should create favorable conditions for peace, and the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine should be re-established and gradually started. It is very important to look to a peaceful future.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said on the 7th that Russia has always held an open position on holding peace talks with Ukraine.On the 12th, Tsekov, a member of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council, said that the Russia-Ukraine peace talks will definitely be held, but when it will be held will depend on Ukrainian Western partners such as the United States and the European Union. Tsekov said that the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks will be extremely difficult, and the precondition for the start of the negotiations is that the United States and Europe stop further provoking conflicts. He believes that because of the current position Ukraine is taking, it is unlikely that the negotiations between the two sides will come to fruition.

CCTV News previously quoted Interfax as reporting late on the 12th that Ukrainian ruling party “People’s Servant” party parliamentary group chairman Arahamia said on the same day,Ukraine may resume peace talks with Russia in the second half of 2023.Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech that he was willing to negotiate with Russia, but set out five conditions for Russia to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and compensate Ukraine for all losses.

Source of this article: World Wide Web, original title: “To talk or not to talk? The Ukrainian foreign minister released the wind again: Lavrov did not make a request

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice and does not take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, views or conclusions contained herein are appropriate to their particular circumstances. Invest accordingly at your own risk.