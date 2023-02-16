World operationa magazine of political culture, was printed on 1 December 1948. Two years earlier, in 1946, the Italians had expressed themselves by a majority to give birth to the Italian Republic. In these 74 years magazine, with only brief interruptions, ha continued to unwind the red thread of the culture of Italian socialism. Lhuge amount of materials produced is from 2020 available to everyone, which can be consulted in the digitized archive dthe historical portal of the Senate of the Republic.

The critical and anti-ideological vocation of the magazine yes And soon established while was an organ of the Italian Socialist Party and as such financed by it while maintaining with it a dialectical relationship and very profitable, after the turbulent years of the crisis of the parties. The establishment of the publishing company (Nuova Editrice Mondoperaio srl, 1995) marks the transition towards independence, including financial independence, and in 2019 the process reaches its definitive and natural conclusion with the transfer of ownership to the Socialismo Foundation with which and 15 years the magazine shareof multiple goals and activities of political-cultural debate, of research and training.

Acting through a foundation appears to be the most effective way, in contemporary society, to guarantee transparency in the use of the funds necessary for the publication, printing and editing of a magazine, maintaining an inspiration far from corporate and profit logics. For this reason, the Socialism Foundation, which is also a member of the FEPS, the European Foundation for Progress Studies which brings together the educational and research foundations of European democratic socialism, is also registered in the Single Register of the Third Sector from this year, which according to the law also accepts thee foundationi non-profit.

Ssupport the Foundation Socialism through the 5 per thousand option in the tax return it is therefore also the easiest and completely free way to support us in the work of build and make known our voice every month, as well as allowing the Socialism Foundation to carry out research and study activities, which they can then in turn interact and benefit from publication in the magazine.

Our hope is that, ion the occasion of this year’s tax return, many will want then sign the appropriate space to allocate the 5 per thousand of your Irpef to the Socialism Foundation. Swill be a choice of significant symbolic value but also of mature and aware reresponsibility.

Never as in these times, in which information is made up of waves of opinions that move in the ephemeral dimension of social networks or television streaming, maintain a critical dialogue andof one commitment to read facts, a evaluate opinions, ad elaborate concepts by bringing the view beyond the distorted lens of political conveniences, of the interests of the press, of corporate defenses, of self-referential intentions through a tool apparently “obsolete” like paper, it represents, in itself, an alternative signal and positive.