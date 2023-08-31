Home » “To those who are interested in my elimination, I answer ‘everything is fine'”- Corriere TV
The leader of Wagner died in the crash of his plane last August 23rd

The Telegram Gray zone channel, considered to be linked to published a video message from Evgeny Prigozhin dating back to days before his death on August 23 following a crash in Russia of the plane he was traveling on. Some media report it Russians. “For those who are wondering whether or not I’m alive or how I’m doing: this is the weekend, the second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa,” says Prigozhin. “Whoever likes to discuss my elimination, my private life, my earnings or anything else – it’s all right,” concludes Prigozhin. (LaPresse)

