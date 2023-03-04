Home World Toblerone and Gruyère, globalization devours products made in Switzerland
Toblerone and Gruyère, globalization devours products made in Switzerland

Toblerone and Gruyère, globalization devours products made in Switzerland

LUGANO – In just a few days, two famous Swiss brands, Toblerone chocolate and Gruyère cheese, which we call Gruyère, have lost their many years of “Swissness”. For Toblerone, now owned by the US food multinational Mondelez, the convict was the relocation of part of the production to Bratislava, Slovakia, decided both due to the request for a 6 percent salary increase by Swiss personnel, and keep up with the ever increasing demands of the market.

