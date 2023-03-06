Home World Toblerone moves production to Slovakia: removes the Matterhorn from the logo
Toblerone moves production to Slovakia: removes the Matterhorn from the logo

Goodbye to the image of the Matterhorn peak from the packaging of Toblerone, the Swiss chocolate bars. The reason? The US owner of the brand, Mondelez International, is moving part of the production to Slovakia and must modify the logo to comply with the parameters imposed by the Swissness Act, the law on “Swissness” which protects the products of the Confederation. This was reported by the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper, explaining that the company is modifying the design to avoid references to the Matterhorn.

In 2022 Mondelez revealed that it intended to relocate a portion of its production to Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. A plan that made it necessary to retouch the design on the packaging, “modernized and simplified” to depict a more generic mountain image. It’s not all. The packaging will now read “established in Switzerland” instead of “of Switzerland”, another element that avoids the risk of disputes over the national identity of the product.

Lo Swissness act, approved in 2017, stipulates that national symbols and Swiss crosses cannot be used on the packaging of products that do not meet certain criteria. In detail, the text establishes that all “Swiss made” food products must be made with 80% local raw materials, a threshold that rises to 100% when it comes to milk and dairy products. Even the central work in the production phase must take place within the borders of the Confederation, while exceptions are made for materials that cannot be found in Switzerland such as cocoa.

