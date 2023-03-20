On Monday, the French Chamber will vote on two motions of no confidence in the government led by President Emmanuel Macron presented last Friday by the opposition: if one of the two obtains the majority (at least 289 votes out of 577), a possibility currently considered unlikely, the government of Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne would fall and Macron would either have to appoint a new one or call new elections. The two motions of no confidence (technically “motions of censure”) were presented after Macron’s decision to have the government approve the much-contested pension reform without going through the vote of parliamentarians, with a procedure based on article 49.3 of the French Constitution .

The motions were presented respectively by LIOT (Libertés, Indépendants, Outre-mer et Territoires), a parliamentary group that includes both centre-right and centre-left parties, and by the left-wing alliance NUPES (formed by the Greens, Communists, Socialists and La France Insoumise by Jean-Luc Mélenchon). However, the motions do not seem to have the support of the Republicans, the main center-right party in France, which has 61 seats and gives external support to the government supported by the majority coalition, made up of 250 deputies.