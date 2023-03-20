Home World Today the French parliament will vote on two motions of no confidence in the government on the pension reform
On Monday, the French Chamber will vote on two motions of no confidence in the government led by President Emmanuel Macron presented last Friday by the opposition: if one of the two obtains the majority (at least 289 votes out of 577), a possibility currently considered unlikely, the government of Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne would fall and Macron would either have to appoint a new one or call new elections. The two motions of no confidence (technically “motions of censure”) were presented after Macron’s decision to have the government approve the much-contested pension reform without going through the vote of parliamentarians, with a procedure based on article 49.3 of the French Constitution .

The motions were presented respectively by LIOT (Libertés, Indépendants, Outre-mer et Territoires), a parliamentary group that includes both centre-right and centre-left parties, and by the left-wing alliance NUPES (formed by the Greens, Communists, Socialists and La France Insoumise by Jean-Luc Mélenchon). However, the motions do not seem to have the support of the Republicans, the main center-right party in France, which has 61 seats and gives external support to the government supported by the majority coalition, made up of 250 deputies.

