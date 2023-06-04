Today the Holy Trinity | Info

Today is Holy Trinity, and it is customary to visit monasteries, which should especially be done by people seeking forgiveness of sins or a cure for illness.

Today is one of the biggest holidays in the Serbian Orthodox Church – Holy Trinity or Spiritswhich is celebrated on the fiftieth day after Easter and the tenth day after Easter. This holiday is celebrated for three days, and the first day always falls on a Sunday, on the fiftieth day after Easter.

According to Christ’s promise, on the fiftieth day after the resurrection and the tenth after the ascension, the grace of the Holy Spirit descended on the disciples of the Son of God. They then spoke many languages ​​that they did not know until then and went all over the world to preach the word of the Lord. This ended the establishment of Christ’s church, and the apostles went around the world to spread Christ’s teaching.

The church celebration continues for a whole week, during which there is no fasting day, because it is the so-called silly week. Then follows the St. Peter’s Day fast, which this year begins on June 12. Among Serbs and even more often among Russians and Greeks, that holiday is also called Pentecost. It is the third most important holiday, after Easter and Christmas.

Customs on the Holy Trinity

It is believed that powerful energies reign in the period before and after this holiday. It is customary to visit monasteries, which should especially be done by persons seeking forgiveness of sins or a cure for illness. According to those in the know, it is good to bring consecrated water from those monasteries because it ensures harmony in the home for the next year.

Today, it is customary to decorate houses and churches with greenery – grass, flowers and twigs, from which, during prayer, kneeling in temples, wreaths are woven, which are taken home and placed on icons, and in some places, green tree branches are left next to the temple.

There are several “covers” for this. One is based on the Old Testament Jewish custom of the Feast of Weeks, since the Holy Spirit descended on the apostles on this Jewish holiday. Greenery renews nature, and the Holy Spirit renews our souls as well as our entire being.

Other is that the Jews, and therefore the apostles, decorated the houses with branches, flowers and grass, recalling the time when, after slavery, they wandered with Moses in the desert and lived in huts made of branches and leaves. Often, women will put a small wreath in their purse as a form of protection. The customs related to the Holy Trinity have to do with pagan times and the fight against demons, and it is believed that one should not sleep on the Holy Trinity. Old folk rituals were to carry a clove of garlic in one’s pocket as a shield against some misfortune. Everyone should avoid hard work at home, and women and girls should not work with needle or thread.

The Holy Trinity is the baptismal glory of places and cities, but also of the covenant. There are frequent litters. The glory of Kraljeva, Kruševac, Požarevac, Belgrade municipalities Čukarica, Obrenovac and Lazarevac, as well as Bežanije. As a celebration, the Day of the Police and the Day of the Ministry of the Interior of Serbia is held in memory of the year 1862, when the Serbian gendarmerie, on this holiday, played a decisive role in the conflicts near Belgrade’s Čukur-česma, as well as in the following two days, during the Turkish bombing of Belgrade.

