Today, the matches of the 1st round of the Serbian Open | Sport

Although we watched several qualification matches on Sunday, today in Banja Luka the first round of the main draw of the ATP tournament from the 250 series is on the agenda.

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

Depending on the weather, some matches of the 1st round of the main draw of the Serbian Open will be played today in Banja Luka.

Although we watched several exciting qualifying matches on the Banja Luka clay court on Sunday, we all eagerly await the start of the main draw, and the first day of the tournament will be marked by the Serbian derby, in which Dušan Lajović and Filip Krajinović will compete.

This match is the third according to the schedule on the Central Court of the newly built complex, and before the two Serbs, they will be on the court first from 11 a.m. Talon Grikspor (Netherlands) and Alexey Popirin (Australia). After their duel, another match is expected that attracts a lot of attention, since we will find out after it with whom Novak Đoković will play in the second round.

A young Frenchman Luke Van As will compete with the experienced Sten Wavrinkaand this match is tentatively scheduled for around 12:30 p.m.

Aleks Molčan from Slovakia and Japanese Taro Daniel will also go to the field today, while the youth will Hamad Međedović from Serbia to have a Frenchman as a rival Gregor Barrera. It is the winner of this duel who will go to the better match from Lajović – Krajinović.

In addition to the 1st round matches, the final qualification matches will also be played today, after which all participants and pairs of the first round of the main draw will be announced. These matches are scheduled on the Grandstand and court number 1.

In the final of the qualification meet:

11.00 Francesco Maestrelli (ITA) – Elias Imer (SWE)

11.00 Abdullah Shelbaih (JOR) – Lukas Klein (SVK)

12.30 Radu Albot (MOL) – Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUG)

12.30 Liam Broudi (GB) – Dino Prizmić (CRO)

Also, one doubles match will be played on court 1. Nicolas Barrientos from Colombia will play in a pair with Ariella Behar from Uruguay against the Swedish-Japanese pair Andre Goranson – Ben McLachlan.