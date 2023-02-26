Polling stations also open in the Brescia area for the Pd primary which will lead to the choice of the new one national secretary of the Democratic Party. After the vote of the clubs, today’s challenge will be between the governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini and the deputy Elly Schlein. In the Brescia area there will be 115 polling stations open, from 8 to 20, of which 18 in the city.

The organizational machine will involve 600 volunteers. All Italian citizens can vote in the polling station closest to their place of residence. Foreign citizens residing in Italy, minors aged 16 and over, off-site workers and students who have pre-registered on the online platform in recent days can also vote. For details and to find your seat you can consult the sites pdbrescia.it e primarie2023.it. «A celebration of Democracy for which we must thank the many militants who will be busy at the polling stations. Sign of a lively party present in the area» declared Michele Zanardi, provincial secretary of the Democratic Party, and Alessandro Duina, organizational secretary.

«We are the only party on the national scene which can be said to be truly democratic and which permits such a large participation to choose their national leader. A party that will increasingly have to keep an eye on the many democrats and the many democrats who contribute to the social and political growth of their communities every day in the area».

To evaluate the turnout at the polling stations. In 2019 there were 2,095 voters in the clubs, those in the “open primaries” just over 25 thousand. In the first round of these primaries, however, 1,790 members of the Democratic Party attended the clubs. For today’s ballot – where voting is open to everyone, not just party members – the aim is to reach a turnout of at least 15,000 voters.

In Bresciano the mayor of the capital Emilio Del Bono, the parliamentarians Gianni Girelli and Alfredo Bazoli, the city secretary Tommaso Gaglia and the provincial secretary Michele Zanardi are in support of the Bonaccini motion. In favor of the Schlein motion are instead the provincial deputy secretary Massimo Reboldi, the exponents of Article 1 and most of those who supported the Cuperlo motion such as the regional councilor Miriam Cominelli and the president of the regional assembly of the Pd Claudio Bragaglio. In addition to choosing the secretary, the primaries will identify the 12 Brescians for the national assembly.