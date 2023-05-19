“Today the true digital divide is cultural”

“Italy is the third country in Europe for broadband extension. Cellular coverage with 5G technology has reached 70% of the population. And as Undersecretary Butti recalled, the ultra-broadband plan will allow the country to fill the infrastructure gap. We therefore believe that today the real digital divide is cultural, which concerns the skills of the population”.

He declares it Robert LowExternal Affairs and Sustainability Director of WINDTRE, who spoke at Forum PA, the largest national event on the modernization of the public administration.

“In our small way – continued Basso – WINDTRE feels the responsibility associated with market leadership, given that we are the first operator in Italy on the mobile market, and as a company we have been committed for years to countering the digital divide with education programs for the newly connected and the elderly. In our vision, the recovery of the digital divide can be entrusted to interventions to be carried out in collaboration between the public and private sectors: since last year, the company has been bringing digital skills to even the smallest municipalities, with training courses aimed at the population, administrations and small businesses. Between 2022 and the beginning of this year, 85 municipalities have signed the Borghi Connessi memorandum of understanding and a dozen cities with which we collaborate to achieve digital urban transformation from a Smart City perspective. We are also transforming our network of stores into points of contact, assistance and training for people”.

“For the past six months – he explained instead Stephanie Matrone, Transformation & Development Office Director of WINDTRE – we met over one hundred mayors of Italian municipalities, with whom we discussed innovation and found widespread interest in the numerous opportunities available. The future is today, there are more than 18 billion data transiting on the WINDTRE mobile network every day. We therefore have a real wealth of information available for administrations and companies that want to innovate according to a data-driven approach. There are already virtuous examples of collaboration: in Palau, where in the month of August alone over twenty thousand people pass through the marina, thanks to WINDTRE’s Big Data Analytics service, the municipal administration can optimize mobility flows to improve the services offered , ensure greater safety for residents and introduce all the necessary actions for the safety and protection of the environmental heritage”.