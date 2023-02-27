There are several signs that the European Union and the UK will catch up on Monday a deal to modify the Brexit protocol which concerns Northern Ireland, a territory which is part of the United Kingdom but which still follows various European rules due to some indications contained in the Brexit agreement. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday: most likely the two will sign a compromise to review these indications, much contested by the British government just a few weeks after signing the agreement.

In recent years, the unique situation in Northern Ireland after Brexit had led to various bureaucratic obstacles for British companies exporting goods to Northern Ireland and inconvenience for the local population, and last October negotiations had begun to try to find an alternative arrangement.

As they were written, the Brexit agreements provide that Northern Ireland continues to be part of the single European market, and that it is therefore subject to the bureaucratic process of the various countries of the Union in the exchange of goods with Great Britain. The decision was designed to avoid having to build a physical barrier with Ireland, which is instead part of the European Union, and thus to reduce the risk of new ethno-religious violence between Ireland and Northern Ireland, two territories in conflict until the Good Friday Peace Accords of 1998.

Over time, the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland had significantly increased checks and paperwork for goods arriving from the rest of the UK. The British government, conservative, had attributed these hardships to the rigidity of the rules on Northern Ireland contained in the agreement on Brexit and, ultimately, on the Union: despite the agreement being signed by both parties.

The main proposal of the new agreement would provide a kind of “fast track” for some goods, such as food and medicine, which can be sent from England, Scotland and Wales to Northern Ireland without passing through the checks needed today. The creation of a “green corridor” is an explicit request of the Democratic Unionist Party, an ally of the British Conservatives, which would like to realign Northern Ireland to the standards of the United Kingdom. Unionists are those who prefer Northern Ireland to remain in the UK, rather than a rapprochement and eventual reunification with Ireland.