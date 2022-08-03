Russia’s Supreme Court has designated Azov, which has far-right and ultra-nationalist roots, as a “terrorist” organization, allowing long-term prison terms for its members, according to RIA Novosti.

The first vessel to bring Ukrainian grain to world markets since the Russian blockade is expected to berth in Istanbul on Tuesday night, a Turkish representative in Istanbul’s Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said.

More than 10 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, according to the UN refugee agency.

Nikolaev Mayor Alexander Senkevich said on social media that multiple explosions were heard in the southern city overnight.

U.S. places 25 Airbus planes operated by Aeroflot on list of export violations

The U.S. Commerce Department will add 25 Airbus planes operated by Aeroflot, which are believed to violate U.S. export controls, as part of the Biden administration’s sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the agency told Reuters.

25 Airbus A320, A321 and A330 aircraft are operated by Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines, Red Wings, Yamal Airlines, Nordwind and I-Fly. The sanctions are aimed at denying airlines access to fuel, spare parts and maintenance services.

“The U.S. and our partners have implemented comprehensive, robust export controls on industrial sectors such as aerospace,” Matthew Axelrod, head of export enforcement at the U.S. Department of Commerce, said in a statement provided to Reuters. Russia uses these sectors to sustain its military aggression. The 25 foreign-produced aircraft identified today further reduce Aeroflot’s ability to operate its fleet of U.S. and EU aircraft.”

Canada says it will impose further sanctions on Russia

Canada said it would impose more sanctions on Russia, which would affect 43 military officers and 17 entities.

“The misdeeds of the Russian war machine will not be forgotten, and Canada will continue to work with its partners in the international community to hold them accountable,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolly said in a statement.

Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,150 individuals and entities in response to the February 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UK adds two more to Russia sanctions

The British government said it had sanctioned two former Rosneft board members: Didier Casimiro and Zeljko Runje.

Both men are now subject to asset freezes “for obtaining benefits from or supporting the Russian government by acting as managers of Russian-affiliated entities,” the U.K. sanctions statement said.

Russia backs China‘s ‘provocative move’ in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Russia backed China, responded to an impending visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and warned Washington that such a provocative visit would bring the United States into conflict with Beijing.

“We can’t say for sure whether she will get there at the moment, but everything about the trip and possible visit to Taiwan is purely provocative,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the visit was a provocative attempt by Washington to put pressure on China. Russia has established a strong partnership with China in recent years.

“The United States is a provocative country,” she said. “Russia affirms the ‘one China‘ principle and opposes any form of Taiwan independence.”

Prosecutors in Lebanon allow ships accused by Ukraine of stealing food to leave

Lebanon’s top prosecutor has lifted an arrest warrant against a ship docked in Lebanon, which Ukraine had accused of carrying stolen goods, and allowed it to continue after “no violations were found,” a senior judicial source told Reuters. of flour and barley.

The ship, the Laudisia, is still unable to sail due to another arrest order issued by a judge in the northern city of Tripoli, where the ship docked on Monday, the sources said.

Russian minority laments Ukraine war

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded Nurmagomed Gajmagmedov the title of “Hero of Russia” and took the opportunity to celebrate Russia’s ethnic diversity.

Senior Lieutenant Gaji Magomedov from Dagestan served in the Russian Airborne Forces and was killed in the first days of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In announcing the award of the highest honor, Putin said, “I am Russian, but when I see a young man like this, Nurmagomed Gajimagomedov, a native of Dagestan, a Lak, such an example of heroism, and our other soldiers, I want to say: ‘I’m Lak, I’m Dagestan, I’m Chechen, Ingush, Russian, Tatar, Jews, Mordwins, Ossetians.”

Kremlin: No New START Alternative Will Negatively Affect Global Security

The Kremlin said that if the New START Treaty expires in 2026 without a replacement, it would have a very negative impact on global security.

Russia’s Supreme Court labels Azov Battalion a ‘terrorist organization’

Russia’s top court has designated the Azov Regiment, a former volunteer battalion incorporated into the Ukrainian army, as a “terrorist” organization, allowing long-term prison terms for its members, according to RIA Novosti.

The court ruled “the Azov battalion of Ukrainian paramilitary forces as a terrorist organization and banned its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the judge said, according to state news agency TASS, adding that the decision took effect immediately.

The Azov Battalion has far-right and ultra-nationalist roots and has been one of the most prominent Ukrainian military formations fighting Russia in eastern Ukraine. Russia has often cited the Azov Battalion to support its claim that Ukraine is under “fascist” control.

Donetsk evacuation begins

The Ukrainian deputy prime minister said the forced evacuation of the eastern Donetsk region had begun.

Irina Veresuk said that the first train had arrived in Kropivnitsky, the capital of Kirovgrad Oblast. A few days ago, she said 200,000 civilians must be evacuated from Donetsk.

Officials have previously warned that those refusing to leave will be forced to sign documents accepting responsibility for any possible risk.

Kremlin: Friday talks with Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian food deal

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan scheduled for Friday will discuss Turkey-brokered lifting of restrictions on Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters by phone that the talks would discuss the validity of the agreement, which is due to be signed after 120 days.

What does Russia’s naval strategy mean?

President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to expand Russia’s naval power, citing the U.S. as the biggest obstacle.

Putin signed a new naval doctrine on Sunday, accusing Washington of trying to dominate the world‘s oceans.

The 55-page document noted that NATO’s actions threatened Moscow’s borders and detailed plans to strengthen Russia’s geopolitical position.

In his speech marking Navy Day, Putin did not directly mention the war in Ukraine. Instead, he thanked military personnel and pledged to defend Russia’s interests in the Black and Azov Seas.

Rheinland Energy doubles natural gas prices from October

Cologne-based energy supplier German utility Rheinland said prices for some customers will more than double from Oct. 1 due to a 450 percent rise in gas procurement costs.

Rheinland Energy said it was raising the price of natural gas to 18.30 cents per kilowatt hour from the current 7.87 cents per kilowatt hour.

“In a Cologne apartment with an annual electricity consumption of 10,000 kWh, the annual cost increases to about 2,002 euros ($2,057) (previously about 960 euros),” RheinEnergie said in a statement.

The company told Reuters that the price increase would apply to customers without fixed-price contracts.

UN: Ukraine has crossed more than 10 million times since the start of the war

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, more than 10 million people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

A total of 10,170,875 border crossings were recorded, the agency’s statistics show.

Who controls the Donbas region?

Ukrainian grain ship to moor in Istanbul on Tuesday night

Turkey’s representative of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul said the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets is expected to berth in Istanbul on Tuesday night.

During a briefing held by the JCC, General Ozkan Altumbrak said the ship was sailing as planned.

Turkey expects grain ships to leave every day if safe passage agreement is in place

A senior Turkish official told Reuters that as long as there was an agreement to ensure safe passage, a ship was expected to leave Ukrainian ports every day to deliver grain.

“The plan is to have a boat leave every day,” said the senior Turkish official, who requested anonymity. “If all goes well, there will be one ship per day for export for a period of time.”

A day earlier, the first ship, the Lazoni, authorized to export several tons of corn, sailed from the Black Sea port of Odessa to Tripoli, Lebanon, since Ukraine and Russia signed the agreement in July.

The official added that the Lazoni’s departure was delayed for several days due to “technical issues” that have now been resolved, and NATO member Turkey hoped the ships would be able to pass safely.

Before reaching its final destination, the ship is expected to dock off the coast of Turkey in the early hours of Wednesday to be inspected by Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and United Nations officials.

U.S. ships weapons worth $550 million to Kyiv

The United States has announced new weapons for the Ukrainian army, including ammunition for increasingly important rocket launchers and artillery.

NSC spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the new $550 million package would “include more ammunition for the High Mobility Rocket Artillery System, also known as HIMARS, as well as (artillery) ammunition.”

The aid includes 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Mayor: Explosion in southern Ukraine city of Nikolayev

Multiple explosions were heard in the southern city of Nikolayev overnight, mayor Alexander Senkevich said on his Telegram channel.

“Around 4 a.m. in Nikolaev, there were strong explosions in several areas of the city,” Senkevich said.

He added that initial reports indicated one person was injured.

Zelensky: Celebrating Ukraine’s first grain shipment ‘too early’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was “too early” for the celebratory grain to leave the port of Odessa on Monday.

“It is premature to draw any conclusions and make any predictions at this time,” he said in his daily video address.

“Let’s wait and see how the protocol works and whether security is actually guaranteed.”

US says Russia uses Ukrainian power plant as ‘nuclear shield’

The United States has accused Russia of using Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant as a “nuclear shield” by stationing troops there to prevent Ukrainian troops from fighting back and risking a horrific nuclear accident.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States was “deeply concerned” that Russia was accused in March of firing artillery shells from dangerous distances close to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant; now a Russian military base used to target nearby Ukraine The army opened fire.

“Certainly, the Ukrainians cannot fight back lest there will be a horrific accident involving the nuclear power plant,” Blinken told reporters on Monday after UN talks on the Non-Proliferation Treaty in New York.

Blinken said Russia’s actions went beyond a “human shield” to a “nuclear shield.”

UN Secretary-General: The world is one step away from ‘nuclear annihilation’

The UN secretary general said the nuclear threat posed by Ukraine and wars in Asia and the Middle East had left the world “just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation” away from nuclear annihilation.

Antonio Guterres issued a dire warning at the opening of a long-delayed conference to review the landmark 50-year-old Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which aims to prevent nuclear weapons Proliferate and eventually achieve a nuclear-free world.

Guterres told many ministers, officials and diplomats gathered at the UN General Assembly that the month-long review meeting came at a “time of nuclear danger not seen since the peak of the Cold War.”

