today’s draws Saturday 15 July

The hunt for the winning numbers continues with the Superenalotto, Lotto and 10eLotto draws. As for the first contest neither ‘6’ nor “5+1” was hit today, Saturday 15th July. At the next draw, the jackpot available to the ‘6’ will be 27.6 million euros.

Superenalotto

This the Superenalotto winning combination: 40-45-51-52-56-78. Numero Jolly: 30 Superstar: 5.

And here are the odds for the Superenalotto/Superstar n.86 competition today, Saturday 15 July:

Points 6: 0 total euro:0.00 Points 5+: 0 total euro:0.00 Points 5: 4 total euros: 48,582.31 Points 4: 414 total euro: 480.92 Points 3: 17,350 total euro: 34.40 Points 2: 284,188 totaling euro: 6.51 SUPERSTAR 6SB points: 0 total euros: 0.00 Points 5+SB: 0 total euros: 0.00 5SS points: 0 total euros: 0.00 4SS Points: 2 total euro: 48,092.00 3SS points: 95 total euro: 3,440.00 2SS Points: 1,680 total euros: 100.00 1SS Points: 13,192 total euros: 10.00 Points 0SS: 37,217 total euro: 5.00 Second Chance 50 euro winnings: 112 total euro: 5,600.00 Second Chance 3 euro winnings: 16,933 total euro: 50,799.00 WinBox 1 winnings: 2,369 total euro: 59,225.00

WinBox 2 winnings: 225,629 total euros: 458,562.00 Total Second Chance winnings: 17,045 Total WinBox winnings: 227,998

Lotto

Kissed by luck the players who have guessed the winning combinations and the wheels to bet on. Here are the numbers drawn today, Saturday 15 July:

Bari 19 31 33 71 80. Cagliari 26 48 76 64 56. Firenze 73 69 49 10 66. Genova 21 11 79 36 45. Milano 88 47 84 74 14. Napoli 04 07 26 81 25. Palermo 07 69 78 17 37. Roma 31 11 69 17 59. Torino 88 04 03 34 71. Venezia 38 85 61 72 42. National 60 50 10 51 54.

10eLotto

Here are the winning numbers drawn today at 10eLotto: 04 07 11 19 21 26 31 33 38 47

48 49 69 73 76 78 79 84 85 88 GOLD NUMBER:19 DOUBLE GOLD:19 31

