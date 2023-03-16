Today’s horoscope March 16, 2023: here’s what Blackbeard predicts and how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth will affect all the signs.

Today’s horoscope March 16th

Aries. 3/21 – 4/20 In the eye of Pluto’s viewfinder in Capricorn, is your Venus. Expression of affectivity cooled by a past now dead and buried. The push to put yourself in the game and question yourself does not prescind from clearly explaining your needs. Tour. 21/4-20/5 The lunar passage in Capricorn is intriguing. After a fight, your partner apologizes and cuddles you, confirming the sincerity of her feelings. The boss makes you some interesting proposals, an unexpected sum allows you to get rid of some whim. Twins. 21/5-21/6 Today’s aspects make you less entrepreneurial in your relationships with the outside world, perhaps even more taciturn, but they give you greater empathy. It’s time to build a more stable professional situation, but you have to work patiently. Cancer. 22/6-22/7 The Moon is rowing against you, which takes away your pragmatism, but Uranus plays in your favor. With a bit of luck, you’ll make up for a big delay. Once you have overcome your natural reserve, you will appreciate the stimulating effect of new friendships: kind and discreet. Leone. 23/7-23/8 It will be good for you and for the health of your relationships to peacefully admit the discomfort that certain memories or some past situations arouse in you. Stay in touch with your moods, you will be more authentic and you will find much more solidarity. Virgin. 24/8-22/9 Underpinned by Uranus, the Moon in Capricorn allows you to grasp all sides of a problem, and to say and do the right thing at the right time. Excellent probability of putting a colleague in his place who allows himself to mind your business. Balance. 23/9 – 22/10 The White Lady in Capricorn seriously embarrasses you. Unsure whether to follow your “gut” or your head, you may waste time in self-defeating doubts. Distraction and lack of concentration create problems: delays in appointments, loss of objects. Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11 Moon and Saturn: a winning combination that heralds a boost of ambitions and a well-placed trust in your chances of success. Good job opportunities, serene environment, relaxed relationships with others, psychophysical rebalancing. Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12 The Sun and Mars ask you about the couple’s approval rating. Whatever unfulfilled desire, speak up with your partner. High intellectual performance. Learn more about the topics and work to find appropriate solutions. Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1 For those who are ready to welcome them, the day brings beautiful surprises. Changes in attitude and opinion are the determining factors. Benefits, career advancements and upcoming news, even if the environment puts a spoke in your wheels. Acquarium. 21/1-19/2 The performance in practical terms leaves something to be desired, but positively influenced by the example of others, you will review your positions. Many moments of confrontation and many discussions promoted by restlessness and novelties. Pesci. 20/2-20/3 The Moon provides a point of reference for large-scale projects. A reserve of logic that does not detract from happiness and good humour. Work and study, lived with a curious spirit and enthusiasm, will offer opportunities for success.