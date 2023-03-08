Today’s horoscope March 8, 2023: here’s what Blackbeard predicts and how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth will affect all the signs.

Today’s horoscope March 8

Aries. 21/3-20/4 Career will be at the center of your interests. With precision and attention to detail, go ahead with your project: it will soon bear the first fruits. Wednesday focused on daily tasks, on taking care of yourself and your animal friends. Tour. 21/4-20/5 By changing sign, the Moon helps you regain your balance. Taking care of the little things of every day gives you confidence. Ideal atmosphere for gathering friends around a laid table, as only you know how to do. Twins. 21/5 – 21/6 Tensions in sight at home and at work: the White Lady in Virgo, incited by Mars, fuels clashes and misunderstandings. Tact and diplomacy are not optional. The essential thing in relationships to be maintained with others is to remain clear, authentic and above all sincere. Cancer. 22/6-22/7 Back to the present, thanks to the Moon in Virgo which, with its common sense, offers you the possibility to realistically evaluate initiatives and projects. The work is intense but rewarding, with lots of compliments and recognition from colleagues. Leone. 23/7 – 23/8 Finances to check. Achilles heel? The irresistible temptation is online shopping, fast and convenient: it’s easy to give in, just a click… There is no shortage of leaps, everything suggests that the agreement could be improved with some tender foresight. Virgin. 24/8-22/9 The indispensable bouquet of mimosas, classic on Women’s Day, tastes like independence. An outing between friends strengthens ties and trust. Small daily pleasures lift or lift your spirits. Satisfying lightness of heart and mind. Balance. 23/9 – 22/10 Today the Moon plays hide and seek, letting subtle emotions emerge. Unacknowledged desires and thoughts for the future hold court. Leonard Cohen’s phrase to meditate on today: “There is a crack in everything and from there the light enters”. Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11 The influence of the Moon in Virgo is felt in what is practical and concrete. From cooking to DIY, everything works wonders. The common thread today is savings, both in terms of energy and money. Be happy! Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12 Moon not too friendly towards you. But it’s only her call to duty that makes you uncomfortable, you don’t like being reminded of that. External obstacles reduce the range of action, but the ability to find ingenious solutions remains unchanged. Capricorn. 22/12-20/1 From the Earth element you draw security and solidity. This is why today’s Moon puts you at ease. Few shackles for the head and many facts. In the family as in the profession, you have the well-founded certainty that you have pushed in the right direction. Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2 Monotonous day, but not to be despised, for its contribution of concreteness that does not clip the wings at all, but improves its resistance and consistency. Possible showdown, in a strictly economic sense. Make sure they are in order: you will avoid surprises. Pesci. 20/2-20/3 The Moon in Virgo suggests taking care of relationships with partners and partners. Take into account opinions that differ from yours: they widen the view. A conflict can be the fuse for a healthy clarification, if emotion does not fan the flames