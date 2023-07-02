Home » Today’s Numbers 1 July 2023 – QuiFinanza
World

by admin
Like every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday they come back Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto draws.

The superenalotto jackpot is 20.00 million euros.

Let’s find out the winning numbers of today’s draw 1 July 2023:

SuperEnalotto draws

Winning sextuplet:

17
39
41
43
87
89

Jolly: 33

Superstar: 44

SuperEnalotto Odds
• 6 points: 0 winners
• 5 points + Joker: 0 winners
• 5 points: 3 winners total €80,163.33
• 4 points: 543 winners total €451.67
• 3 points: 23775 winners total €31.02
• 2 points: 382342 winners total €5.99

Quote SuperStar
• 5 points plus SuperStar: 0 winners
• 4 points plus SuperStar: 4 winners total €45,167.00
• 3 points plus SuperStar: 110 winners total €3,102.00
• 2 points plus SuperStar: 1942 winners total €100.00
• 1 point plus SuperStar: 12992 winners total €10.00
• 0 points plus SuperStar: 31284 winners total €5.00

Lotto draws

Rotate 1st ext. 2nd ext. 3rd ext. 4th extr. 5th ext. Bari: 67 38 15 24 62 Cagliari: 9 52 65 86 74 Florence: 4 83 41 23 65 Genoa: 12 71 16 38 60 Milan: 18 14 70 4 13 Naples: 23 85 72 62 19 Palermo: 69 64 35 84 72 Rome : 79 10 51 2 80 Turin: 22 16 90 54 15 Venice: 65 33 43 1 57 National: 9 29 75 19 78

Extraction of the 10eLotto evening

4 9 10 12 14 16 18 22 23 33 38 52 64 65 67 69 71 79 83 85 Gold number: 67 Double gold: 67 38

Next draw

The next Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto evening draw will be at 20:00 on . You can play until 7.30pm on the day of the draw. The SuperEnalotto jackpots is 20.00 million and the total prize money is in the millions of euros.

Previous extraction

In the previous draw on Thursday 29 June 2023, there were neither 6 nor 5+.

See also  Attack in southern Iran kills at least 15 - Xinhua English.news.cn

Draws of the month

Check all the SuperEnalotto and Lotto draws of the month

